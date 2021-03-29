Through bruises and broken bones, the girls of Minnesota River Bulldogs Youth Hockey fought their way to the top in a historic season for both the 10U and 12U girls teams. For the first time ever, the 10U team won the District 9 tournament and carried a 20-1-1 record. The 12U team also became the first girls 12U team in Bulldogs history to advance to the state tournament, where they placed fourth on Sunday.
These were hard-won victories that were years in the making for both teams. The 10U girls had the district championship just out of reach over the past three years. In the last three years, the Bulldogs collected second place and third place victories before finally breaking through to the top.
“The oldest group of girls grabbed those younger kids and really helped be good teammates throughout the year and good leaders and showed them the way,” said 10U Coach Dustin Swenson. “We had a young group that got better throughout the year and by the end of the year they were playing as one team.”
The 10U team had a younger crew this season, but the newcomers earned plenty of experience on the rink. The COVID-19 pandemic left the team shorthanded for a stretch in the season, but Swenson said this allowed the younger girls to rise up, fill in for the older players and play at a higher level.
This experience gave the team an edge as they headed into the District 9 tournament. The Bulldogs collected three straight wins conquering Dodge County in the first round, Mankato Grey in the semifinals and finally Austin in the championship round.
“It feels good because we’ve been working for it for three years,” said 11-year old defender Maren Swenson. “It’s been frustrating because every year we came close to winning. Every year we start to get better. We know where to pass to and everything and where to go with the puck.”
For the 12U Bulldogs it took a depth of perseverance to reach the state tournament. The team overcame a broken leg, a broken arm and a broken ankle as well as numerous tight matches to carry a 24-5 season record and a ticket to state.
“It was surreal. I’ve been coaching for 20 years and never have we gotten this far,” said Coach Jeff Keely. “Some teams to the regions, but never to state.”
The path to the tournament didn’t come easy. The team first had to advance to regions, the second time any Minnesota girls hockey team has made it that far. Once at the tournament, the Bulldogs hit a setback as they fell 3-2 in the opening game against Hastings. To make a comeback, the Bulldogs needed to win every remaining game for a chance at second place.
Fortunately, the Bulldogs were up to the challenge and collected four straight wins knocking out Winona 4-0, defeating Rosemount 2-1, overcoming Hastings in the rematch 2-1 and finally topping Marshall 4-3. The wins were slim, with four of the five regional games being decided by just one point.
In one game, the Bulldogs were pushed into overtime. Thirty seconds in, center Emma Volk-Kleschult made a last-ditch attempt to score and gave the 12U girls just what they needed to win.
“I got hooked, and I got back in that hook, and I still shot it anyways, and it went in right through the goalie’s five hole,” said Volk-Kleschult.
With a second-place finish at regionals, the Bulldogs finally qualified for state and Coach Keely had to fulfill a promise he made at the beginning of the season if the Bulldogs ever reached the state tournament: He gave himself a mullet.
At state, the Bulldogs won the first game by a hair with a 1-0 victory over Moorhead. In the semifinals, they faced off against Minnetonka, but fell 3-5 into the consolation finals. Competing for third place, the Bulldogs took on Luverne on Sunday for their final bout. Luverne ultimately claimed third place with a 3-1 win, and the Bulldogs earned fourth place.