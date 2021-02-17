Minnesota River Conference leading Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team doubled up on Le Sueur-Henderson for the second time this season 72-37 on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Mayer.
Mayer beat the Giants 71-27 in their first meeting on Jan. 22.
The Giants' lone player in double digits, Zoe Thomson finished with team highs of 12 points, including 6 of 13 free throws, and nine rebounds.
Halle Bemmel led LS-H with three assists, and Sam Wilbright picked off a team-high four steals, but the Giants committed 20 turnovers and got outrebounded 47-31
Ryann Fritz finished second in scoring for LS-H with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Three Mayer Luthern players scored in double figures. Morgan Chmielewski had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Julia Carns also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Madeline Guetzkow scored 11 points.
The Giants dropped to 2-8 overall and 1-8 in the conference, while Mayer Lutheran improved to 9-1, 7-0.
The Giants journey to Sibley East at 7:15 p.m. Monday.