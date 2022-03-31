COACHES
Head coach: Kelly Jo Closser, 2nd year as Varsity Head Coach.
Assistant coaches: Lexie Franek, Eric Closser, Gary Novak, and Justin Lerfald, all 2nd year as assistant Varsity Softball Coaches
ROSTER
Molly Closser, Senior, SS/3rd/2nd
Ellaina Novak, Senior, Pitcher/1st/Outfield
Savannah Squires, Senior, Outfield/2nd
Sydney Odenthal, Senior, Outfield
Ava Peterson, Senior, Outfield
Alexis Hoefs, Junior, Pitcher/Utility
Payton Singleton, Junior, 1st/Pitcher
Chloe Grunow, Junior, Catcher/Utility
Suazanna Huffins, Junior, Outfield
Lexi Factor, Sophomore, SS/2nd/Catcher
Adison Schroer, Sophomore, Pitcher/3rd
Mallorie Plut, Sophomore, 2nd/Outfield
Morgan Fredrickson, Sophomore, 2nd/Outfield
Alison Weydert, Sophomore, Outfield/1st
Katelyn Weiss, Sophomore, 3rd/2nd
Avery Lerfald, Freshman, Outfield/1st
Anne Cooper, Freshman, Outfield/3rd/Catcher
Abby Grant, Freshman, Utility
Cristina Cruz, 8th Grade, Catcher/3rd/SS
KEY PLAYERS
Ellaina Novak and Molly Closser are returning senior captains. These two were leaders of both our offense and defense last year. Ellaina pitched most of our innings last year and she will be returning to the circle this year for us. Molly is our best overall defensive player and gets a lot of our outs. Both are also top of the order hitters who we feel will continue to impact each and every game.
Savanah Squires (first year senior Captain) returns after starting last year in our outfield, we are going to ask her to be a leader out there this season, as she will be the only returner in that outfield and she is one of our strongest competitors.
Lexi Factor and Payton Singleton (Junior Captain) also return as starters in our infield. We hope for them to take the next step this year after both having solid 2021 seasons.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Lexi Hoefs, junior: Lexi saw some varsity time last year and was a leader on our JV. She will get some innings in the circle and her bat should play somewhere in the middle or our lineup as well.
Christina Cruz, 8th grader: After graduating senior catcher Brooke Blaschko last year, we are counting on Cristina to step up and fill this role for us this year. She is a talented kid who plays softball year-round as well, and we think she can help impact games both with her bat and her catching ability.
2021 RECAP
Conference (Minnesota River Conference) 5-5
Overall – 11-10
Last season we started off a little rocky, feeling things out and getting back in the grove of everything from the year off before due to COVID cancellation. Once we came together, we were able to really come back from an 0-6 start of the season to winning the next 11 out of 13 game to finish 11-10 losing two close games in the playoffs.
2022 OUTLOOK
We will be a young team this year overall. However, there are enough young players in our program that put in a lot of time in the off season and have been working really hard since last year. We will have 5 returning starters, I expect us to compete in every game this year if we play together as a team.
COMPETITION
We should compete to be towards the top third of our conference. I see Le Sueur, Belle Plaine and Norwood as top competitors for us. Le Sueur has their two returning pitchers who are also great offensive players, Belle Plaine has a strong program, led by their starting catcher and overall is a solid team. Norwood always seems to be strong on offense as well, so they are always in our minds when preparing for the season.
Our section is one of the toughest in the state for our class. Again, you have Le Sueur who won the state title last year and Belle Plaine program has majority of year-round players on their starting roster, but also teams like New Richland, LCWM and St James (who is new to our section) have good teams as well.
Our goal this year is going to be to get to that second week at Caswell, where anything can happen. I don’t think TCU has ever gotten to those games, so that is going to be our goal this year.
BY THE NUMBERS
Varsity & JV Combined
26- total players
9 — letter winners
5 — Seniors