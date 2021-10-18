211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt.JPG

Brandt reaches full extension to save a ball in the opening set that propelled her to win the point and game. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

When the dust settled Monday afternoon at the section 5A individual tournament, Chloe Brandt of Le Sueur-Henderson stood victorious over the singles competition. 

211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt 2.JPG

Brandt extends herself for a play at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Brandt took the gold medal in singles after her 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) victory over Providence's Annika Harberts-Ott, a match that was a battle in every sense of the word.

"I was definitely nervous coming into this, especially the second match, as she was seeded a bit higher than me," said Brandt. "We hadn't seen providence all year aside from this section tournament."

211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt 3.JPG

Chloe charges a ball with some power. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After the pair split the opening two sets, the third and final set proved to be dramatic with many games going into multiple deuce situations. Harberts-Ott took the first game before Brandt responded with back to back points, taking a 2-1 lead as physical exhaustion was starting to show for both girls.

211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt 4.JPG

Brandt gets a low angle forehand shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Brandt noted, "She was a great player. We had to hustle all match and were just pushing ourselves to win."

211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt gw.JPG

Brandt returns a serve. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The duo continued to fight, trading games until the match became deadlocked 4-4. Brandt took the go-ahead set after a shockingly long rally resulted in her getting a clean look to smash a shot out of reach.

With the match on the line, Harberts-Ott took an early lead and held on to tie the match 5-5 before Brandt once again went ahead 6-5 despite being on the receiving end of the serve.

With the serve on her side, Brandt powered on to a 40-30 final game win for match and championship point.

211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt tree.JPG

Chloe Brandt stands next to the score tree after her championship match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"It was very effective when I got my serve going," said Brandt. "I got it going really good, especially near the end."

211021 lcn spt Chloe Brandt handshake.JPG

Chloe Brandt (right) and opponent Annika Harberts-Ott shake hands after the match.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

By winning the 2A section, Brandt qualifies for the state individual championships which will take place between Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments