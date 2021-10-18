When the dust settled Monday afternoon at the section 5A individual tournament, Chloe Brandt of Le Sueur-Henderson stood victorious over the singles competition.
Brandt took the gold medal in singles after her 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) victory over Providence's Annika Harberts-Ott, a match that was a battle in every sense of the word.
"I was definitely nervous coming into this, especially the second match, as she was seeded a bit higher than me," said Brandt. "We hadn't seen providence all year aside from this section tournament."
After the pair split the opening two sets, the third and final set proved to be dramatic with many games going into multiple deuce situations. Harberts-Ott took the first game before Brandt responded with back to back points, taking a 2-1 lead as physical exhaustion was starting to show for both girls.
Brandt noted, "She was a great player. We had to hustle all match and were just pushing ourselves to win."
The duo continued to fight, trading games until the match became deadlocked 4-4. Brandt took the go-ahead set after a shockingly long rally resulted in her getting a clean look to smash a shot out of reach.
With the match on the line, Harberts-Ott took an early lead and held on to tie the match 5-5 before Brandt once again went ahead 6-5 despite being on the receiving end of the serve.
With the serve on her side, Brandt powered on to a 40-30 final game win for match and championship point.
"It was very effective when I got my serve going," said Brandt. "I got it going really good, especially near the end."
By winning the 2A section, Brandt qualifies for the state individual championships which will take place between Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.