The Tri-City United Titans tennis team hosted the Belle Plaine Tigers in Le Center this Thursday. Despite a quick singles win from Titans Sami Tiede, the Tigers took the remaining matches to defeat TCU 6-1.
"Tiede looked good at one singles, winning in two sets. She really did a nice job of mixing up her shots to keep her opponent guessing," Titans head coach Diane Tiede said. "No. 1 doubles got the early lead, but lost the next two sets."
Singles:
No. 1 Sami Tiede, TCU defeated Lydia Sparby, BP 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 Courtney Eppen, BP def Monserrat Ruiz, TCU 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Emma Driehorst, BP def Morgan Mueller, TCU 6-3, 6-4
No. 4 Kayla Streich, BP defeated Savannah Squires, TCU 6-1, 4-3
Doubles:
No. 1 Josie Schmidt and Amilia Messer, BP defeated Mackenzie Holmbo and Emma Treanor TCU 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Elliana Fahey and Kamryn Stier, BP def. Molly Closser and Cynthia Balcazar, TCU 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Elissa Moonen and Joelea Koepp, BP def Kendra Blaschko and Clara Leonard, TCU 6-0, 6-1
With the loss, the Titans are now 1-5 on the season. TCU returns to the courts Tuesday, Sep. 7, when the team travels to take on Sibley East, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:15.