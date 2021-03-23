ST. JOSEPH – After a pair of impressive performances on the mound last weekend, Tri-City United graduate Elly Novak of Montgomery quickly cemented her spot as the College of Saint Benedict softball team's Game 1 starter. After another big weekend against two solid teams, Novak caught the eye of the MIAC.
After notching 24 strikeouts and giving up just six earned runs in three appearances, Novak is this week's MIAC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. This is the first MIAC weekly pitching honor for Novak, a sophomore at CSB.
Novak threw her third complete game of the season and picked up her third win to start the weekend. She gave up three runs and scattered six hits over seven innings to help the Bennies come away with a big 5-3 regional win over UW-Eau Claire. She struck out 12 batters, marking the second time this season she has recorded double-digit strikeouts.
Win No. 4 came on Sunday in her fourth complete game of the season – this one a six-inning, 13-4 win over UW-Stout. Novak gave up just two earned runs and four hits, and added six more strikeouts to her name. In the team's second game of the day against the Blue Devils, Novak headed back to the mound in the third inning and struck out six more batters to bring her daily total to 12 strikeouts and her weekend total to 24 Ks.
In five appearances so far this season, Novak is second in the MIAC with 48 strikeouts, and she is also third in the league with a 1.97 ERA. Her 15 strikeouts in one game from the team's season-opener against UW-La Crosse is third in the NCAA this season.
Novak and her teammates are scheduled to take the field again Wednesday, March 24, for a nonconference doubleheader against UW-Stevens Point. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. at the OAC in St. Joseph.