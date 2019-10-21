The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-0 victory over the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers on senior night Monday at Le Sueur.
"The underclassmen had a fun night prepared for our seniors!" LS-H head coach Stacey Feser said.
The set scores showed 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.
Six-foot senior outside hitter Morgan Goettlicher, who hit .500 and had 12 kills, blasted the first-set winning kill.
Senior outside hitter Lauren Gregersen finished off the second set with an ace serve.
Junior outside hitter Allison Schwandt hit .429 with four kills,
Junior setter Halle Bemmels had 22 assists, 10 service points, two aces and seven digs.
The other Giants' seniors are libero Callie Jo Miller and defensive specialists Karina Lieske and Hayli Flores.
"We're looking forward to our home playoff game Thursday night versus Fairmont (4-18)," Feser said of the 12-16 Giants.
LS-H is seeded No. 2 and Fairmont is No. 7 in the Section 2AA South Subsection. The winner plays the winner of No. 3 seeded Waseca and No. 6 Sibley East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mankato East.
In the other first-round South Subsection match-ups, No. 1 St. Peter (21-8) hosts No. 8 Blue Earth Area (2-24) and No. 5 Tri-City United (10-18) hosts No. 5 Maple River (14-15)