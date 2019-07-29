Friday night, Aug. 2, the Belle Plaine Gray Tigers come to town to take on the Le Center Braves, and it will be Fan Appreciation Night. There will be food or beverage specials during select innings for fans to enjoy.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, the Braves travel to Waconia to take on the Islanders at 6 pm. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Braves are on the road to play the Mariners in Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Updated Braves schedule
August
Friday 2: Home Belle Plaine Gray Tigers 7:30 P.M.
Fan Appr Night
Sunday 4: Away at Waconia Islanders 6 P.M.
Wednesday 7: Away at Prior Lake Mariners 7:30 P.M.
Friday 9: Away at Searles Bullheads 8 P.M.
Sunday 11: Home Southwest Outlaws 1 P.M.
State Seeding Meeting Is Aug 11
Fri, Sat, Sun 16 (Hall of Fame), 17, 18, 24, 25, Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) STATE TOURNEY FOUR GAMES
Le Center will be a state tournament host on Aug 24 and 25 – four games each day.