More than anything else, success in cross country running is based on hard work.
“It’s a sport where you’re not really born with the talent,” Tri-City United junior runner Connor Antony said during practice Thursday. “You have to work hard, and I think we all really work hard to get where we need to go. We all like to work hard.”
Antony proved what hard work can do. He started out running the 5K in 26 minutes. Last year, he dropped to a personal best of 18:56 and earned his first varsity letter.
“I used to be not very fast, but I worked really hard,” Antony said.
Now he’s hoping to get under 18 minutes and move toward the front during races.
TCU senior Trinity Turek also has a goal of improving through hard work.
Running since seventh-grade and lettering four times, she has a goal of beating her personal record of 22:50 with a high 21.
She has the same goals for the girls’ team.
“For team goals, everyone to either beat their personal record from last year or show a big improvement from the start, maybe 30 seconds to a minute.”
She thinks the Titans have the right attitude to go the distance.
“My strength is I can normally run for a long time,” she said. “And I know the rest of our team also can. That’s our biggest strength running without having to take breaks. All of us have pretty great endurance.”
However, she said the Titans need to work on their finishing kick and running hills.
“We need to work on more sprint activity because then we’re ready for the end” Turek said. “That’s a time to catch people at the end. We also need to work on hills.”
Antony thinks teamwork, eating right and intelligence also are key to the Titans’ success.
“We’re all friends, so that helps us go a lot faster,” he said. “And we all work really hard whether it’s in practice or out of practice. We eat right. We’re also really smart. I think we have like over a 3.0 grade point average. We all know what we have to do.”
But he thinks the Titans can work even harder.
“Some of us need to work harder and put in miles after practice to be even better,” Antony said. “For me I want to understand the team better, so I can help them out.”
Last season, the TCU boys fell just one place short of qualifying for state by finished third in Section 2A.
“We hope we get a lot faster and higher up,” Antony said. “Last year we were third in the section, and I’m hoping we can get pretty close to that again.”
TCU, however, has some big shoes to fill.
Antony’s older brother, Austin, was the Titans’ top runner last year, finishing 24th in the state. He has since signed with Division II University of Minnesota Duluth.
Hunter Rutt also made it to state last year, and Hugo Ruiz made state two years previously, and both graduated last year.
Connor Antony moved up to the No. 3 runner last year.
Another top returning runner on the 21-player team is sophomore Dante Juberian.
The girls’ team No. 2 runner, Ariana Krautkramer, graduated last season along with Emily Weldon.
Other top returning runners for the girls, who have a small line-up of 10, are eighth-grader Yasmine Ruiz and freshman Michael Pichotta.
In addition, the Titans picked up a volleyball player who took advantage of the opportunity to join the cross country team because volleyball moved to the spring. Freshman Sophie Smith came from volleyball. “I think she’ll be top three,” Turek said.
The boys also picked up two former football players. Brothers Aiden and Zach Balma had already decided to switch to football even before football was moved to the spring.
“They are really fast,” Antony said. “Aiden is younger in eighth-grade. He’ll probably be in junior high. But Zach will probably help our varsity team.”
COVID effects
Because of state high school league guidelines, the Titans won’t have as many meets. They’ll only have one meet a week compared to about two a week last year. But four of the seven meets are at home, three at the high school and one at Montgomery National Golf Club.
“I would have liked to have a longer season,” Antony said. “But it’s fine. It doesn’t really affect us other than less meets. We can all be pretty close to each other as long as we have the masks on.”
Turek also is happy that there is a season. “I don’t think it’s affected this too much other than our number of races. It’s almost like we’re all running our own race, so we’re not ever too close to anyone.”
There is also a maximum of three teams allowed at each meet which has is advantages and disadvantages.
Antony likes smaller meets.
“A lot of those smaller meets last year we got first or second place, so that helps with our morale,” he said. “I kind of like it because it gives the runners more motivation because they have more people cheering for them, instead of just hearing a bunch of noise yelling for different teams. You can actually hear your teammates cheering for you. We can also get to know the other teams because we’re in small groups.”
Turk said it’s a lot easier to place in bigger meets because there’s more teams in which to compete. “Smaller ones are harder to place. With the small meet, you’re just trying to beat your record. You feel like there’s more pressure on you to do good with less amount of people. But then the larger teams has its benefits by being easier to place.”
But there is not as much competition to motivate them to run faster.
“We all need to have it in our heads to pretend there is someone there,” Turek said. “Keep running your hardest until you finish. All of the girls it’s always like 25 minutes and then we can eat all we want after. That’s our motivation.”