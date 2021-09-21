A group of girls from the Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson Swim and Dive team competed in a five-member tournament at Mankato East High School on Saturday called Cougar Relays.
The Titans competed against top scorer Mankato West, runner up St. Peter, third-place finisher Mankato East and came in sixth behind Owatonna and Faribault.
Unlike a regular dual meet, all races were in a relay format. Standout races included the 3 x 100 IM, a unique race outside the standard dual meet where each girl on a team of three swims a 100-yard IM. Katie Bell, Ellie Sladek and Mallorie Plut teamed up to earn fifth place out of six teams with a time of 4:08.20, just three seconds behind Faribault.
Another non-standard race was the 50-100-200-500-yard free relay. Breanna Erickson swam the 50 yard while Plut took on the 100 yard, Kendra Westphal competed in the 200 yard and Makenna Streed swam the 500. With a total time of 11:24.66, the Titans defeated Faribault by 22 seconds to earn fifth place. Streed also swam her fastest 500-yard yet.