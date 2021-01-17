Saturday’s game against Lester Prairie was not the season opening the Tri-City United boys basketball team wanted. Lester Prairie racked up a total score of 71-36.
Lester Prairie was quick to open up with a lead over the Titans. The Bulldogs ended the first half with a 21-point advantage, topping the Titans 38-17. TCU had more success limiting Lester Prairie’s scoring in the second half, but their accomplishments on offense failed to improve. The Titans added another 17 points in the second, while Lester Prairie piled on 33.
The game was light on points for TCU, but a few Titans put out some notable performances. Jonathan Hurd led the team with a total of 11 points through five field goals and one successful free throw out of two attempts.
Reggie Vosejpka and Hank Holicky rounded out the Titans’ offense. Each player contributed 6 points to the Titans’ total.