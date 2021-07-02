Friday July 2, the Le Seuer Braves dropped a showdown against the Prior Lake Jays by a score of 12-3 at Bruce Frank Field.
Prior Lake struck early when they connected on a two-run homer to deep left centerfield in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the second, the Braves loaded the bases with a string of hits from four through six hitters when a passed ball on a strikeout swinging scored a runner from third and advanced the runners on first and second.
In the next at bat, Jordan Carlson worked a full count before roping a double into the right field gap to bring home two more runs, putting Le Sueur up 3-2
The top of the third inning saw Prior Lake put together a series of hits into the outfield gaps and put four runs on the board and allowing the Jays to re-take the lead. Prior Lake then added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, extending its lead to 10-3.
Pitcher Tyler Pengilly entered the game for the Braves in the top of the sixth, relieving starter Brandon Culbert.
In the top of the sixth inning, Prior Lake had a runner at first with one out when the hitter sent the ball deep into right centerfield. Centerfielder Burke Nesbit made an incredible diving catch over his right shoulder as he ran on a full sprint, landing on the warning track before returning the ball to the infield, sending the runner back.
The Jays tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning on a two-run homer that snuck over the left centerfield fence.
Pitcher Ryan Wolf entered the game for the Braves in the top of the ninth, finishing the game for Le Sueur with a scoreless inning of work.
The Braves (5-9, 3-4 in league play) return to action Tuesday July 6 when they travel to Green Isle to take on the Irish with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.