Le Center (14) and Mankato (12) combined for 26 runners left on base. Fortunately the Braves got one more to score than the Twins for the 5-4 win on the road Sunday.
Marc Collins got the start on the hill going four innings allowing two runs on six hits, walking two with one strikeout. Neil Radichel provide one and two thirds of relief allowing two runs, no hits but walking two and hitting three. Landon Little got the save going one and a third, retiring all four batters, including one whiff.
The Braves scored two in the first without a hit as Chad Blaschko walked, Jason Hollom was hit by a pitch and Chad Anderson walked to load the bases. Radichel walked to force in a run, and Kollee Burkhardsmeier was hit by a pitch to force in another.
In the second, Phil Campbell walked and stole second. Blaschko walked and Hollom singled to load the bases. Anderson singled to score Campbell.
In the fifth, leading 3-1, Anderson walked, went to third on a single by Radichel, and scored on a Collin’s ground out.
The Braves secured a much needed insurance run in the sixth when Hollom singled, stole second and scored on an Anderson single.