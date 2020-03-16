Four senior members of the Le Sueur-Henderson girls and boys track and field teams take different lengths to the finish line
Karina Lieske and Matt Skelley are short-distance sprinters. Trace Edmondson and Xerxes Machtemes are long-distance runners.
The Giants start the season April 14 at the Sibley Quadrangular.
Karina Lieske
A sprinter in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Lieske also returns with fellow runners in the 4x400 relay.
In Section 2A last season, Lieske placed third in the 100 (13.45 seconds) and second in the 200 (27.58).
Lieske, junior Greta Nesbit, freshman Lexi Terwedo and Drea Terwedo are back together in the relay hoping to earn a trip to the section for the first time.
"I'm hoping that it will be that this year because we worked so well together, and we've connected good," Lieske said.
Overall, Lieske said the Giants "work together well as a team. We're always there for each other. Distance and sprinting we all have good talent."
Lieske also is shooting for assistant coach Kayla Stowell's school records in the 100 and 200.
"I'm hoping to beat one of those records this year," Lieske said. "I need to break 1 second off the 100. I think with hard work, I can definitely get it. She's faster than me. She could beat me in a race today. I could trail her."
Lieske's goals also include running personal records and making state in her events and the 4x4.
Calling her strengths hard work and determination, she said her career highlights have been: "The improvements I have made since ninth grade up to now. Being with the team, they always had something positive to say, always cheering me up. And just the excitement of my racing."
However, Lieske said she needs to work on "the mental part. Being strong in the brain, trying to not being so nervous before an event."
The team also need to work on "not giving up when things get tough," Lieske said. "We tend to fall apart when we get into a struggle."
Her goal for the Giants is to "always being there to cheer the team, hoping they can count on me as another teammate."
Matt Skelley
Also a 100 and 200 sprinter, Skelley is versatile, varying his field events. As a sophomore he did long jump and last year he did pole vault. This year he's doing shot put.
"I do field events for fun.," he said
He placed fourth in the section last year in the 100. The top three ran state-qualifying times. Skelley made it to the section in the 200 two years ago.
His highlights so far are making it to section in first season in 10th grade. "In 10th grade I did baseball and track because I wanted to try track. I decided to stick with track. My other big accomplishment was cutting about a half second off by 100-meter time from 10th to 11th grade."
His goals for this season are to make state individually and for the team to win three meets.
Short sprints are Skelley's strength. "I try to help out the sprinters get better at the starts and stuff."
However he said he needs to work on "my stamina 200 and up. I tend to gt tired after 150 meters."
Skelley thinks a strength of the boys and girls will be distance running. "This year we have more distance people than previous years, so I'm hoping we do pretty well in the distance events."
But he said the Giants need more sprinters and runners in general. "We have a smaller team than previous years. We gained a lot of younger people. We lost a lot of seniors."
Trace Edmondson
Distance running is Edmondson's strength and the team.
"I'm pretty good at pacing," Edmondson said.
"Distance is probably one of our strengths. We have about seven distance runners," he said including himself, Machtemes and senior Will Ross, who is new this year.
His goals' individually are to get to the section for the mile and get all-conference.
"We have a pretty young team," Edmonson said. We hope to get a decent 4x8 team this year. If not, do well in the meets and teach the younger people how to work hard and get them to be more successful."
Edmondson said he enjoys "the camaraderie that we have on the team, like a family, really neat. I like hanging out with all my friends."
Edmonson and the Giants have room for improvement.
"Probably I need to keep on putting the work in and keep on improving," Edmondson said.
The team need to work on "setting ourselves up in the right position to do well overall, so having the right people running the right races, not only individually but teamwise as well."
Xerxes Machtemes
Long-distance running is a passion of Machtemes, who runs the mile, 2-mile and 4x800 relay. It's his only sport, although he also runs cross country.
"I really like going on training runs, more than lifting," he said.
Machtemes also is a comedian, saying his strength is: "I'm really good at being bad at hills. It's a good thing the track is flat."
He said he "needs to work on pacing myself. I usually use Trace as the pacer."
His goal is to make make the Giants' "4x8 team state worthy. I think we've got potential with our 4x8." He expects the relay to include himself, Edmondson, Ross and either Grant Adams or Jacob Eibe. "We're not sure yet."
Machtemes said a strength of the team is: "looking out for each other. We push each other. We need to work on communication with our leaders and and coaches. We tend to want to be more independent."