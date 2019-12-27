In one of the largest tournaments of the season, the Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling teams came away with split results. Over two days, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, the Titans rose above their competition earning sixth place out of 36 competing teams with 114.5 points. Le Sueur-Henderson had a more difficult weekend, falling into 35th.
The Titans turned out top performers this tournament, including Riley O’Malley, who placed second in the 182 weight class.
“He was out there wrestling to continuously score points, and winning those matches was the result from that," said Tri-City United Coach Shaun Timmerman.
O’Malley had a long way to fight his way through a litany of opponents to earn his placement. He first took on Canby’s Alex Full in the first Championship Round, pinning him at 2:32 and then Sibley East’s Felix Medrano in the second round, felling him at 2:00. In the quarterfinals, O’Malley faced a close match against Rick Jones of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and won by just a 9-6 decision. In the semifinals, O’Malley defeated New Ulm Area’s John Mehlhop with a technical fall before being pinned in the finals by Trevor Eisfeld of Tracy-Miloy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove.
Tri-City United had four other wrestlers place at the meet. Jose Reyes earned fifth place in the 220 weight class with a 5-2 record. Moving on from the first round after receiving a bye, Reyes felled Fulda-Murray City Central’s Koyer Wendorff. He then lost in the quarterfinals to Fairmont-Martin County West’s Jabob Rahn by a 7-2 decision, but went on to take victories in the consolation rounds, winning the fourth and fifth round by pin and major decision respectively, before falling in a 5-4 decision in the consolation semifinals. Reyes took the fifth place match against Mankato West’s Mason Theissen due to injury.
Caden O’Malley placed sixth in the 145 weight class with a 3-3 record. He blasted his way into the semifinals winning the first round by technical fall, the second by pin and the the quarterfinals by a 9-3 decision. His fortunes ran out in the semifinals where he lost to Adrian Area’s Logan Taylor by an 11-6 decision and proceeded to take losses in the next two consolation rounds.
Caleb Whipps ended the tournament with a seventh place finish in the 138 weight class and a 4-2 record. Whipps moved on to the quarterfinals after winning his first two matches by technical fall and pin. He took a 7-3 decision loss in the quarterfinals, but took home two victories in the consolation rounds, winning the first by a 9-0 major decision, losing the second by a 3-1 decision, before coming back in the seventh place match and pinning Blue Earth Area’s Caleb Beeler at 2:39.
Cole Franek was the final TCU to place, coming in eighth with a 1-3 record in the 126 weight class. Franek received a bye in the first and defeated Wyatt Westcott of Saint James Area by an 11-1 major decision. The victory brought Franek to the quarterfinals where he was pinned by Brady Holten of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove-City. Franek did not win another match, but performed well enough to place.
While placements evaded the Le Sueur-Henderson team, there were a few standout wrestlers on the team who earned victories. Sam Gupton made it to the third consolation round in the 126 weight class. He received a bye in the first round, but fell in the second championship round to Fairmont-Martin County West’s Jaxon Rohman. He then claimed victory over Orlando Yang of St. Paul Johnson with a pin at 1:56 in the second consolation round before he was defeated in the third.
Jordan Grinde followed a similar path in the 138 weight class. Like Gupton he advanced from the first round after receiving a bye and was pinned in the second. Grinde defeated Pu Reh of St. Paul Johnson by a 12-1 major decision before being pinned by St. Peter’s Nathan Fogal in the third consolation round.