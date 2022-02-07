Monday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team hosted the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers and despite a late second-half charge from MVL, the Giants were able to take care of business down the stretch and earn the 62-52 victory. The win improves the LS-H record to 9-10 (4-4 MRC) on the season with seven games remaining on the schedule.
"It's a good subsection win that helps with section rankings and playoffs," said senior forward Gage Bishop after the victory. "We came off three losses so it's always good to get the win."
The Giants opened the game with an 11-0 run that was finished with a pair of buckets from David Gupton, first a long two-point jumper and then a layup after getting a defender to jump into the air with a pump fake. After the Chargers ended the run with a layup, Dylan Kahlow scored a bucket in the post to put LS-H up 13-2 as well as getting each starter on the scoreboard.
Sophomore guard Grant Adams noted the early run was a big positive for the team. "It gives us confidence in ourselves as we have continued to shoot better as a team."
As the Giants continued to pull away, they routinely broke the MVL attempts to run the press and one play in particular highlighted the continued offensive success. After bringing the ball up beyond half court, Adams began to cut towards the basket but tossed a no-look behind the back pass to an open Dylan Graff who drained a jumper to give the team a 15-7 lead.
"We have been able to break press defense pretty well this year, so that will help us in the long run," noted Bishop.
The offenses quieted for both teams for a five-minute stretch in the middle of the first half, but Adams drilled his fourth three of the half to push the Giant lead to 33-19 at halftime.
"We just can't get down ourselves and have to keep shooting," Adams said. "We know good shooters just keep shooting to find their rhythm."
LS-H opened the second half with a small run that featured a charge taken by Nathan Gregersen which gave the Giants a lot of energy. The Chargers made some moves to cut into the LS-H lead, but they were never able to break the nine point mark.
As the game came to a close, MVL was forced to foul the Giants, but LS-H made five of the six free throw attempts and held off the late charge.
Adams finished the game with a team high 17 points while Bishop finished with 15.
The Giants return to the hardwood Friday, Feb. 11 when they host conference opponent Sibley East with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.