Friday night, the Le Sueur Giants traveled to Blue Earth to take on the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers, an undefeated team that had outscored their opponents 150-27 coming into the game. The Buccaneers continued their roll by defeating the Giants 55-6, dropping LS-H to 0-4 on the season.
"It was a tough game," said Giants head coach Michael May. "Blue Earth is one of the best AA teams in the state, and they showed us that."
LS-H put together some solid numbers in the passing game with Nathan Gregersen completing seven passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.
David Gupton continued to lead the Giants in receiving with six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown while Talen Schwandt, Logan Feeney and Benjamin Brahee all snagged a reception.
"We were able to find some moments of success during the game," said May. "We won the turnover battle and connected on several nice passing plays."
On the defensive end, Brody Berndt led the team with six tackles and Brogan McMillen recorded four tackles and a forced fumble.
Schwandt added four tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to his reception while Feeny recorded a pair of tackles and a forced fumble.
Jacob Stolley was a beneficiary of the forced fumbles as he recovered two of them in the game.
"We had a tough time getting our running game going and that didn't help us with field position," said May. "The defense had to battle several short fields and that is always a tough position to put them in."
The Giants return to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 1 when they host the Windom Eagles in Le Sueur with kickoff at 7 p.m.