In a battle of teams searching for their first win of the season, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball hosted the Lester Prairie Bulldogs. Despite continued improvements across the board, the Giants fell victim to a 3-point barrage and ultimately fell 65-47, dropping to 0-5.
"I definitely thought we competed a lot better than we have in the first few games, especially on the defensive end," LS-H coach Ryan Graff said. "It's always tough to lose, but everybody saw strides with the team and what we are doing here."
The game opened with Lester Prairie jumping out to an 11-2 lead with a couple of forced turnovers, but Grant Adams came off the bench for the Giants and immediately knocked down a three to end the Bulldog run.
Lester Prairie extended its lead to 20-7 over LS-H before the Giants played their best stretch of basketball of the night. By crashing the offensive boards and limiting the Bulldogs to one-shot possessions, the Giants cut the deficit to four points after Gage Bishop brought down an offensive rebound before going back up with it for the put-back.
On the next possession, David Gupton rose up from mid-range and drilled a shot, cutting the Lester Prairie lead to 20-18. Unfortunately for LS-H, that would be the closest the game would get as the Bulldogs finished the half with a 10-3 run to take a 30-21 lead into the locker room.
Lester Prairie came out of the half with a higher sense of urgency as it managed several possessions with multiple offensive rebounds and extra shots. That allowed the Bulldogs to build a commanding lead the Giants were not able to cut into, leading to the 65-47 win.
"We definitely had to have a season high in offensive rebounds today and that's something that we have focused on and talked about," Graff said. "We're narrowing the gap in terms of how many shots we get and how many they get and once we get that number under control we can focus on getting the shooting percentage up."
Bishop led the Giants in scoring with 12 points while Adams added 11 points off the bench, nine of them coming from behind the arc.
LS-H will get some time off now with the team not scheduled to compete again until Dec. 27 when the Giants are scheduled to compete in winter tournament hosted by Tri-City United.