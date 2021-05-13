The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team continued its undefeated 13-0 season record on Tuesday, May11, adding two fresh new victories the doubleheader with Belle Plaine. The Giants shut out the Tigers 13-0 in the first game and led the second 7-4.
The Giants were off to a slow start in their first game. Both teams ran scoreless in the first inning, but the Giants picked up steam in the second and third inning, collecting a run in both to carry a 2-0 lead. The Giants added two more runs in the fifth while keeping the Tigers scoreless before blowing out the sixth inning with four runs and the seventh inning with five runs.
The Giants' high score benefited from some heavy hitters. Halle Bemmels went 4-for-5, hit a double and produced three runs and one RBI. Chloe Brandt contributed three runs in three hits with three RBIs. Rhyan Fritz hit a home run and two doubles, securing three runs and two RBIs.
Samantha Wilbright, Makenna Borchardt, Delaney Pavlo and Madi Wilbright each produced one run. Olivia Fritz went 4-for-5 and led the team in RBIs with four.
Pitcher Chloe Brandt held the Tigers at zero for seven innings with 13 strikeouts and 76 strikes over 108 pitches. Brandt also threw 21 first pitch strikes while facing 26 batters.
In the second game, the Giants took the lead early with two runs in the bottom of the first. LS-H collected two more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth while pitcher Rhyan Fritz held Belle Plaine at zero for five innings. Fritz pitched six strikeouts and 65 strikes over 96 pitches.
The Tigers started to gain ground in the last two innings, collecting two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. Chloe Brandt swapped in as pitcher in the seventh and threw two strikeouts in nine pitches to knockout Belle Plaine.
Brandt was the Giants with two runs. Rhyan Fritz led in RBIs with two while collecting one run. HBemmels, Olivia Fritz, Sara Milam and Madi Wilbright each contributed one run as well.