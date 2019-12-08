St. Peter jumped out early and never looked back, improving to 3-0 with an impressive 81-49 nonconference victory Saturday over the visiting Le Sueur-Henderson Giants.
The Saints took a quick 12-2 lead, then expanded it to 35-10 with 3:28 remaining in the first half. St. Peter went into halftime with a 41-18 advantage.
Wyatt Olson and Ethan Grant led the Saints with 17 points each. Dominic Drent was high scorer for the Giants with 10 points.
Saints coach Sean Keating was pleased with his team on both ends of the court, while Giants coach Robert Steiger keeps searching for answers to get the LS-H offense on track.
"St. Peter is a dominant team and they caused us to struggle mightily on both ends of the floor," Steiger said. "We never found an offensive or defensive rhythm for the second consecutive game."
For Keating, he was pleased again he could clear his Saints bench and get a lot of players into game action.
"It was parents appreciation day and it was a fund day for the Saints," Keating said. "Ethan Grant controlled the game, dishing out five assists and scoring 17 points."
Grant also keyed the Saints defense in the backcourt, Keating added.
"We knew Dominic Drent was a talented played and held him for four first-half points and played good defense on him the majority of the game."
Emptying the Saints' bench also allowed for the highlight of the afternoon, according to coach Keating.
"It's always great to get everyone in the game and was incredibly awesome to see Mason Doherty hit a three-point basket with 28 seconds to go," Keating said. "It was super classy of the Giants in how they handled the situation, and both teams cheered for him like crazy, which was an amazing moment. Mason has Down syndrome, but his positivity and fun-loving personality are contagious. It was a moment everyone was so happy about."
Coach Steiger said the Giants "continued to play hard and were aggressive going to the basket, but we are not converting baskets when given the change on a consistent basis."
St. Peter shooters hit 29 of 54 from the field for 54 percent. The Saints were a blistering 17 of 26 on two-point field goal attempts for 65 percent, while connecting on 12 of 28 from beyond the arc for 43 percent. But the Saints continue to struggle a bit from the free throw line, hitting 11 of 19 for 58 percent.
Other Saints scoring: Bennett Olson 9, Ethan Volk 7, Taylor Lindsmeier 6, Isse Noor 5, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 5, Josh Johnson 5, Mason Doherty 3, Josh Robb 3, Shea Holdbrandt 2, Kendall Nicolai 1 and Zach Taylor 1.
Drent also led the Giants on the boards with 6 rebounds, followed by Nolan Maczkowicz with 5. Maczkowicz added 3 assists.
Other top Giants scorers: Maczkowicz 8, Zach Berndt 8, Lukas Graff 7 and Gage Bishop 5.
Tough road games lie ahead for St. Peter. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Saints travel to Hutchinson (1-0) and on Thursday, Dec. 14, it's on to Willmar (0-3). Finally, on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Saints will play Marshall at Fairmont in the Big South Conference Showcase.
Hutchinson opened with an 82-41 over Norwood-Young America. Marshall's defeated New Ulm 83-50 and Mankato West 71-55.
The Giants (1-2) head into Minnesota River Conference action on Tuesday hoping to pick up some wins, hosting NYA (0-3). On Friday, LS-H heads to Mayer Lutheran (0-3).
It appears as if the MRC is down a bit this season, as only Southwest Christian (2-0) joins the Giants as the only conference teams to record wins thus far. The remainder of the MRC is a combined 0-14.
Giants 18 - 31 -- 49 Saints 41 - 40 -- 81