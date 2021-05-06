The Tri-City United softball team showed off how much it's improved this season in the May 4 rematch against Sibley East. Having previously toppled the Wolverines 8-2, the Titans ended the rematch with a 19-4 win.
The Titans had an impressive first inning off the bat as Ellaina Novak homered to left, knocking in Brooke Blaschko to collect two runs. Payton Singleton collected two RBIs as well, batting in both Anastasia Rynda and Rachel Rynda with a double. Singleton then scored on a dropped third strike to earn a 5-0 lead.
Pitcher Ellaina Novak made quick work of the Wolverines in the bottom of the first, giving Sibley East a scoreless inning. The Titans then added two runs to their lead in the second. Novak singled in Blaschko and Lexi Factor scored on an error by the Wolverines’ center fielder.
The Wolverines collected their first two runs after loading the bases and singling in runners on second and third. The third was a scoreless inning for both teams as TCU and Sibley East were knocked out 1-2-3.
The Titans collected another run in the fourth with Nikaija Young batted in by a double from Blaschko. But the Wolverines continued their advance, collecting two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams stood scoreless in the fifth, but the Titans ran away with the game at the top of the sixth. Young opened by walking to first followed by a single from Blaschko. Molly Closser doubled, batting in Young and Blaschko. Novak upped the ante with a triple that sent Closser to home. Anastasia Rynda singled Novak to home, raising the Titans score to 12-4 before the Titans suffered a single out.
In a repeat of her first inning performance, Singleton doubled Anastasia and Rachel Rynda home again. Lexi Factor scored on an error by the third baseman before Blaschko singled Young into home. Blaschko scored on a double by Closser and Closser scored on a double by Novak. Novak was the final runner reach home, scoring on a single by Anastasia Rynda and finishing an 11-run inning blowout for the Titans.
Any chance at a comeback for Wolverines was cut short by the field. In a 1-2-3 out, second baseman Young caught a pop out, followed by pitcher Singleton and shortstop Kacie Traxler catching two ground outs.
Blaschko was the Titans' leading hitter, going 5-for-5 and collecting four runs and two RBIs. Novak contributed three runs in four hits, including a home run, and led the team with five RBIs. Young also produced three runs, Molly Closser collected two runs and three RBIs, Anastasia Rynda collected two runs and two RBIs and Lexi Factor and Rachel Rynda both contributed two runs. Singleton produced one run and four RBIs.