The ringing sound of aluminum bats filled the evening air at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur as the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants baseball team opened its 2022 season. The Giants managed to overcome a five-run deficit in the game, but Lester Prairie posted a trio of runs in the top of the ninth that couldn't be matched, giving the Bulldogs the 8-5 victory.
In the first inning, both teams managed to avoid jams first with the Bulldogs stranding a runner at third with LS-H's Sam Gupton striking out the final batter with two out. In the bottom of the first, David Gupton drew a walk before successfully stealing second. After the steal, Nathan Gregersen hit a bloop single into left field that allowed Gupton to advance to third and put himself in scoring position after stealing second.
The next batter however struck out swinging and with two-out and runners at second and third, Jacob Stolley hit a slow roller in from of home that the catcher was able to gobble up and send to first in time and escape the threat.
The top of the second saw Sam Gupton strike out the side but the Bulldogs returned the favor with three strikeouts in the bottom of the inning. Lester Prairie broke the scoring seal in the top of the third when the leadoff hitter drew a walk and on a steal attempt, was able to advance to third on an overthrown ball to second. The next pitch got into the dirt in front of home plate, making it to the backstop which allowed the Bulldog runner to slide home safely, just ahead of the tag.
The Giants looked as though they may respond in the bottom of the third when with one out, David Gupton lifted a single into right field before a balk advanced him to second. Gregersen was able to lift the ball into a centerfield gap deep enough to get Gupton to third but not enough to score. The inning came to a screeching halt when the ball was popped up on the infield towards first where the Lester Prairie first baseman was able to wrangle the ball and dive back to the first to get the unassisted double play.
The Bulldogs would continue to build on their lead when they scored a run in the fourth with a bases loaded hit by pitch followed by a three-run fifth. After a scoreless bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth, LS-H finally broke through the defense when the back half of the lineup strung together a series of hits which saw Landen Fahey, Cayden Luna, Zach Rojas and Ben Miller all batting in runs and when Miller crossed home shortly after, the Giants had tied the game 5-5.
The bats went quiet the next two innings but in the top of the ninth, Lester Prairie once again found its groove and scored three runs. The Giants were unable to retaliate in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in the 8-5 loss.
Gregersen finished the game batting 2-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored while Fahey finished 2-4 with an RBI and a walk.
Sam Gupton, who started the game, pitched three innings, striking out five batters while allowing two runs but did not record a decision and David Gupton pitched 3 2/3 innings while also striking out five.
The loss puts the Giants at 0-1 on the season and they are scheduled to return to the diamond Monday, April 18 when they host Tri-City United with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.