The weather has been very uncooperative for high school golfing this spring, but the Minnesota River Conference girls and boys golfers have battled through the elements.
"I am beginning to sound like a broken record, but another cold, rainy day on the course for the boys and girls' varsity team on Tuesday," Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East head coach Rod Reinhardt said.
For the girls, MaKenna Reinhardt of LS-H retains her conference lead with a great round of 41 followed by Allison Cink and Darbi Dunning's 50 at the Le Sueur Country Club.
Finishing with her best score of the year Sofie Wilson came in with a 63.
The Giants' team finished 2nd in the event with a score of 204. Southwest Christian came in with a 201.
Other LS-H girls scores on varsity were Peyton Hartmann with a 65 and Morgan Haggenmiller's 70.
The boys team played in Chaska at Dahlgreen and played in real cold, rainy and windy conditions.
The best score for the varsity team was Jack Feterl with a 53 followed by JD Reinhardt's 56. Also scoring for the team was Zack Sullivan with a 74.
"The team did not have enough players to qualify for a team score with some players still out with quarantine," Reinhardt said. "Next week we look to have some more competitive scoring with our number one player Ayden Christ back in the lineup.
"I am impressed with all these players playing in these tough conditions and not giving up! May will be warmer, and we are looking forward to play in some sunshine."