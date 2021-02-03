Tri-City United girls basketball team won its first game of the season Feb. 2 over Le Sueur-Henderson 64-55 at Le Sueur.
The Titans improved to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the Minnesota River Conference, while the Giants fell to 2-4, 1-4.
Three TCU players scored in double digits. Sam Lang led the Titans with 22 points. Jess Dull scored 15 points, and Kaitlyn Lang chipped in 11 points.
Also for TCU, Kaia Krocak scored nine points, Sami Tiede three points, Paige Johnson two points, Izzy Factor and Marissa Gare one point each.
The Giants also had three players in double figures: Olivia Fritz 12 and Sam Wilbright and Zoe Thomson 11 each.
Also for LS-H, Halle Bemmels scored seven, Karragen Straub six, Rhyan Fritz five and McKenna Borchardt three.
The Titans took a 31-26 halftime lead and also outscored the Giants 33-29 in the second half.
"We knew going into the game that they relied on their 3-point shooting to get them most of their points and so we made a defensive change to cover their shooters tonight," TCU coach Don Marcussen said. "Switching to a 1-2-2 zone and having an aggressive Jess Dull on the point of the defense really caused them some issues. Our wings were able to cover their shooters for the most part and not allow them many wide-open looks from beyond the 3-point line. When you are able to neutralize an opponent's strength, it takes less pressure off of your own offense.
"We also felt that we could get inside for points since we held a height advantage as well. Sam, Jess and Kaia worked pretty hard at getting position to score and the guards did a nice job of getting the ball to them. We took care of the ball tonight as well and didn't allow many offensive rebounds. When you are able to not give up extra possessions, you can usually win some of those games.
"Sam Lang got us going early with her scoring, and the whole unit did a nice job on defense. We will build off of this and look towards our Friday game against Southwest Christian."
LS-H travels to Belle Plaine (4-2, 3-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. TCU hosts Southwest Christian (5-1,5-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.