The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants football team took to the road for a Saturday afternoon match-up against the Belle Plaine Tigers, ultimately falling to the Tigers by a score of 37-16.
"We played a more complete game this week compared to last week," said Giants head coach Micheal May. "We got our offense going a little this week, and are executing better every day."
Both LS-H touchdowns came in the air with quarterback Nathan Gregersen finding receivers Ethan Hathaway and David Gupton for scores.
Gregersen finished the day going 10-26 for 135 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions while adding 62 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
Hathaway finished the day with eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown and four carries for 16 yards while Gutpon had a single catch for 12 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rush for 25 yards.
Mason Reinhardt carried the rock nine times for 23 yards and recorded nine tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Beau Becker led the defense with 10 total tackles including one for a loss while Brody Berndt had seven tackles and an interception.
Benjamin Miller added five tackles while recovering a fumble.
"Defensively we caused some turnovers, forced them to punt a few times, but just have to limit the big plays," said coach May. "We were more confident this week and playing faster in every position."
The Giants will play their home opener Friday, Sep. 17, when they host Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.