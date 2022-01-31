Last week, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giant girls basketball team played back-to-back games against Belle Plaine and St. Clair. Thursday night, the Giants faced off against the Minnesota River Conference leading Tigers in Belle Plaine, falling to the pressure defense in a 56-20 loss, before hosting the Cyclones Friday night in a 67-35 loss.
"The girls continue to work hard each and every competition, but our shooting percentage needs to get higher," said Giants head coach Sherri Fritz. "We have been on the winning end of the rebound game, but can't seem to get the ball in the hoop as much as we need to."
Thursdays road loss to Belle Plaine saw Sam Wilbright lead the team in scoring with 14 points while Morgan Gregersen led the team in rebounds with six and added four points. Rhyan Fritz and Kelsey Wetzel each pulled down five boards for the Giants in the game.
Friday's home battle against St. Clair saw LS-H put together a better offensive showing, but turnovers kept the Giants from being able to stay with the Cyclones.
Wilbright once again led the team in scoring with 15 points and stole the ball four times. Ava Wagner added 10 points for LS-H while Lexi Terwedo pulled down seven boards and Wetzel recorded five rebounds.
"I saw more fire out of the girls this game. We just need to continue to increase our shooting percentage and decrease the number of times we turn the ball over," noted Fritz. "We got good looks at the basket tonight, but they just weren't falling."
The Giants return to action Monday, Jan. 31, with a home matchup against conference opponent Tri-City United. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.