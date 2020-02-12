Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team earned its first Minnesota River Conference victory with a 55-38 win over Southwest Christian on Tuesday at Le Sueur.
"We played very well on the defensive end as a team," LS-H coach John Garvey said. "They jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but after a timeout we went on a 21-3 run to end the half. We controlled the tempo in the second half and controlled the boards as well. They did not get very many second chances, and we did a great job of attacking the rim. This was a great team win, and we look to build on this heading into our last conference match-up on Friday at Belle Plaine."
Lauren Gregersen collected a double-double for the Giants with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She made a perfect 5 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.
Kyla Samora led LS-H with 17 points on 7 of 10 field goals and 3 of 5 free throws. She also pulled down nine rebounds.
Morgan Goettlicher had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Samantha Wilbright also scored seven points.
Also for the Giants, Karrigen Straub netted six points, Olivia Fritz bucketed four points, and Zoe Thomson made two points.
The Giants improved to 1-12 in the conference, while SWC fell to 7-5.
The Giants have two games remaining in the regular season: 7:15 p.m. Friday at Belle Plaine and 6 p.m. Monday against Cleveland at Le Sueur.
Minnesota River Conference Girls Basketball
Team W L T Overall
Belle Plaine 12 0 0 20-2-0
Jordan 9 4 0 15-7-0
Mayer Lutheran 9 4 0 19-5-0
Southwest Christian 7 4 0 11-9-0
Norwood Young America 5 7 0 8-14-0
Tri-City United 5 8 0 8-15-0
Sibley East 2 10 0 6-14-0
Le Sueur-Henderson 0 12 0 5-17-0