The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team (3-12) didn’t net the wins it wanted last week. On Monday, the Giants kept the margins incredibly close in a high-scoring game against the Nicollet Raiders, but fell short 85-82. Then on Thursday, the Giants battled the Belle Plaine Tigers in their bout before the section playoffs. With a highly aggressive performance, the Tigers ultimately trounced the Giants 73-51.
“We struggled from the free-throw line, we struggled from the field,” LS-H coach Robert Steiger said after the Belle Plaine game on Thursday. “Against a quality team like Belle Plaine, your shooting has to be consistent and we were very up and down. They came after us and got physical and defended us, and we just didn’t react well to it.”
The Giants had a tough time competing early on. Belle Plaine ran ahead with an 11-point advantage in the first half, upping the Giants 34-23. With a hefty and combative defense, the Tigers put the Giants into an uncomfortable position when they tried to score. Belle Plaine’s in-your-face playstyle made finding an opening a challenge for the Giants, and when they finally did make it to the hoop, the Tigers were prepared to block incoming shots.
As a result, the Giants were often forced to take their shots and the free-throw line or from far away. Nathan Gregersen earned his place as the Giants’ scoring leader with 15 points collected with four, 3-point field goals. Zach Berndt also relied on distant shots with two, 3-point field goals to collect eight points for the Giants.
Lukas Graff was one of the few who could more consistently break through Belle Plaine’s walls. The senior scored 10 points for the Giants. The team’s other points-getters was Dylan Kahlow with four, Grant Adams, Lane Maus and Jesse Mercado with three each, Dylan Graff and Mikey Noel with two each and David Guption with one.
Unfortunately, those points were not enough to stymie Belle Plaine’s lead. They widened the gap by another 11 points in the second half, scoring 39 on the Giants’ 28.
“There were times where we lose our composure and help out the defense at times with our passing and not running our offense, so there were times where we got frustrated tonight and didn’t quite settle down and run things through,” said Steiger. “When they get aggressive, other things open up and we didn’t take advantage of that.”
Le Sueur-Henderson will be facing another challenge on Thursday with the start of the section tournament. The Giants are seeded at No. 7 and will face off against No. 2 seed Glencoe-Silver Lake (10-7)