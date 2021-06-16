The sky was dark, stadium lights lit up the diamond, and the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team was clearing its path to a state title. It was the seventh inning, and the Giants were staring down Annandale, a team that shut down their chances at the state championship in 2019.
The Cardinals fired off two home runs and led 2-0 early, but they now found themselves down by 11 runs to No. 1 seed LS-H with two outs and two strikes in the seventh inning. Giants sophomore Chloe Brandt stood at the pitcher's mound and did what she's done all season — struck out the batter.
The crowd in blue jumped into the air, waving gold-colored flags from the bleachers. The Giants girls huddled into a tight circle. Coaches Eric and Anne Lewis beamed with proud faces.
Le Sueur-Henderson was heading to the state championship.
The Giants took on two of the toughest Class AA teams in the state on Tuesday to reach the final, which was set to take place noon Wednesday. LS-H hadn’t been this far in seven years, but after a 5-0 shutout victory over Hawley and a double digit 13-2 win over Annandale, the Giants were guaranteed to grab the silver or the gold.
“Win or lose tomorrow, we have nothing to hang our heads about,” said coach Anne Lewis Tuesday night. “This has been a great run. Do we want to win it? 100%, but the girls should be so proud of themselves because we are so proud of them and I know the community is so proud of them.”
Despite the blowout scores, neither victory came easy to LS-H. The team’s performance was a slow burn. They struggled to score in the first half of each game, but once the fire was lit, and the Giants scored their first run, nothing could stop them.
LS-H 5, Hawley 0
This became evident in LS-H’s first game of the day against Hawley. The Giants found themselves tied 0-0 against the Nuggets as they struggled to score.
Though LS-H wasn’t making any headway, they had insurance in their pitcher Chloe Brandt. Hawley’s pitcher was hard on the Giants, throwing nine strikeouts and only giving up six hits. But Brandt was even harder on the Nuggets. The Giants pitcher struck out 15 of the 25 batters faced over seven innings while giving up just three hits.
Hawley couldn’t get on base, but the Giants could, and that made all the difference in the fourth inning. Rhyan Fritz opened the inning with a single and advanced to third on a single by Zoe Thomson. Sam Wilbright sacrificed in Fritz on a bunt and the Giants were up 1-0.
In such a low-hitting game, that would have been enough to win, but the Giants hit their stride in the fifth inning. Halle Bemmels reached first on a hit by pitch and scored on a double from Brandt. Rhyan Fritz followed with another double and sent Brandt home. Those were the best hits the Giants had all game, but then Olivia Fritz took to the plate and immediately topped them. She hit a home run straight over the fence, scoring herself and Rhyan and giving the Giants a 5-0 lead.
LS-H gave up so few opportunities for the Nuggets to score that their 5-0 lead became insurmountable. Hawley collected one single in the sixth and seventh innings before being knocked out 1-2-3 in both.
Hawley’s tough pitching and strong field game left the Giants with just six hits between them at the end of the game. Rhyan Fritz led the team in scoring with a perfect batting average between two hits, two runs and one RBI. Olivia Fritz collected two RBIs and one run while Bemmels and Brandt contributed one run each.
LS-H 13, Annandale 2
The Giants had a few hours to rest up before heading into the semifinals, where they would face Annandale. LS-H understood just how tough the Cardinals could be. In 2019, Annandale knocked the Giants out of the state softball tournament with a 1-0 victory.
For a moment, it appeared that history would repeat itself. After shutting out the Giants at the top of the first inning, Annandale opened the bottom with a home run. Brandt struck out the next three batters, but the Cardinals proved that their heavy hitting wasn’t just a fluke. In the second inning, the Giants failed to score and the Cardinals hit another home run.
The Giants bounced back at the top of the third. Halle Bemmels led with a single and Chloe Brandt aimed to sacrifice bunt Bemmels into second. But an error by the third baseman allowed Bemmels to reach home while Brandt advanced to third. Thomson singled in Brandt and tied the game 2-2.
LS-H was back in a good position, but after two home runs by the Cardinals, it was clear they needed a new game plan. Brandt’s plan was simple but effective: Don’t let the Cardinals hit the ball. In the bottom of the third, the Giants’ pitcher struck them out 1-2-3. Over the next four innings, Brandt only gave up two hits to Annandale.
“[Brandt] knew exactly what she did wrong. She came off and she said ‘I left that one where I shouldn’t have left it. I just can’t throw that pitch again,’” said coach Anne Lewis. “Having a sophomore like that, especially a pitcher at her age and know that — she knew what she needed to do.”
“What’s awesome about Chloe is she gets better as the game goes,” Lewis added.
As Brandt was growing more confident in her throwing, Annandale’s pitcher was tiring after playing a game right before their game against the Giants. LS-H used this opening to their advantage and took the lead in the fourth inning.
With two outs on the board, Bemmels hit a ground ball but reached second after an error by the second baseman. Brandt doubled in Bemmels with a fly ball to left, and Rhyan Fritz singled in Brandt with a center field line drive. At the end of the inning, the Giants were ahead 4-2.
It was an impressive turn around, but the Giants' performance in the fifth inning blew everything up to that point out of the water. LS-H loaded up the bases as Sam Wilbright singled, Sara Milam advanced her to second on a bunt, and Makenna Borchardt pushed both batters up a base with a bunt of her own.
Madi Wilbright stepped up to the plate and knocked in Sam Wilbright with a single. Bemmels then batted in Milam and Borchardt’s courtesy runner Dalaney Pavlo. Brandt kept the chain going and doubled in Madi Wilbright. Bemmels then scored on a sacrifice fly by Rhyan Fritz and Brandt scored on a ground out by Thomson,
The Giants had collected a whopping six runs, leading Annandale 10-2. But LS-H still wasn’t finished scoring, Olivia Fritz hit her second home run of the day and collected an 11th run, putting LS-H just one run away from ending the game early.
Senior Halle Bemmels attributed the comeback win to the team’s consistent perseverance throughout the season.
“This has happened a lot before this regular season,” said Bemmels. “We have gotten down before in regular games, and we know that we can come back from any deficit at any point, and we never let that get to us, and I think we just did a good job of staying resilient tonight.”
After racking up a 9-run lead, the Giants were confined to a scoreless sixth inning. But once in the seventh inning, LS-H continued to hit hard. Bemmels opened with a walk and was scored on another home run, this time by Thomson. LS-H suddenly sat at 13-2. Annandale had little hope of catching up, and Brandt put those hopes to bed by throwing three strikeouts in the seventh to win the game.
By the end of the game, Bemmels led the Giants in scoring with four runs and two RBIs. Brandt was another high scorer with three runs and two RBIs. Thomson produced the most RBIs with four and collected one run. Olivia Fritz, Samantha Wilbright, Milam, Pavlo and Madi Wilbright all picked up one run as well. On the pitcher’s mound, Brandt struck out 17 of the 27 batters faced and gave up four hits.
After the game, Bemmels described the victory as receiving a birthday present. The senior was with the team when they fell to Annandale in her sophomore year, so it was an emotional experience to defeat the team and reach the state championship in her final season.
“I can’t put into words,” said Bemmels. “It’s going to make me emotional, because this year’s been so tough and being surrounded by this group of people and getting to represent my hometown — having a full crowd is something I can’t even describe. I am overwhelmingly grateful.”
The championship round of the state tournament will pit Le Sueur-Henderson against No. 3 seed St. Charles at noon June 16. In preparation for what will likely be the toughest game of the season yet, Coaches Eric and Anne Lewis observed the St. Charles versus Pipestone game as soon as LS-H defeated Annandale.
“This game can go either way,” said Anne Lewis. “St. Charles is really hot right now. They’ve just been going off in the playoffs. They’re on a roll, but so are we. It’s going to come down to whoever can stay calm and collected.”