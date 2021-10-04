Monday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team hosted Tri-City United in the final regular season dual of the 2021 season. The Giants were able to earn the 6-1 victory over the Titans by taking all three dual matches and three out of four singles matches.

211007 lcn spt Chloe Brandt.JPG

Chloe Brandt hits a backhand shot while running to the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
211007 lcn spt Monserrat Ruiz.JPG

Monserrat Ruiz winds up for a shot from deep in the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In the singles No. 1 match, LS-H's Chloe Brandt earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Monserrat Ruiz although the score isn't fully indicative of the battle. Many games went to deuces, but it was Brandt who was able to put them away and earn the victory each time.

211007 lcn spt Morgan Mueller.JPG

Morgan Mueller with a backhand shot from the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
211007 lcn spt Morgan Jones.JPG

Morgan Jones sends a ball over the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Singles No. 2 saw TCU's Morgan Mueller overcome a first set loss to Morgan Jones, and battle back for the 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory. As the lone match of the day to go to a third set, everyone in attendance gathered to watch the dual with cheers coming from teammates and parents after each point.

211007 lcn spt Darbi Dunning.JPG

Darbi Dunning lines up a shot in her singles No. 3 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
211007 lcn spt Savannah Squires.JPG

Savannah Squires charges a ball down the left line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In singles No. 3, the Giant's Darbi Dunning battled with Savannah Squires and was able to earn a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Singles No. 4 featured LS-H's Gracie Buesgens and TCU's Alexis Hoefs, who was making one of her first appearances in singles, and it was Buesgens who came away with the 6-1, 6-1 victory.

In doubles, the experienced pairings of LS-H were able to handle the Titans who were experimenting with several new combinations with several players being currently unavailable.

211007 lcn spt Anna Pavlo.JPG

Anna Pavlo runs through a hit on the far right side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
211007 lcn spt Emma Treanor.JPG

Emma Treanor prepares to smash a ball at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo earned the 6-2, 6-2 win over the duo of Mackenzie Holmbo and Emma Treanor.

211007 lcn spt Mackenzie Holmbo.JPG

Mackenzie Holmbo makes an off-balance shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
211007 lcn spt Ella Nesbit.JPG

Ella Nesbit tracks down a ball at the back of the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In doubles No. 2, the Giant's Ella Nesbit and Koreyann Straub, handed Kendra Blaschko and Kacie Traxler a 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

211007 lcn spt Anne Kooper.JPG

Anne Kooper reaches up to gather a ball hit high at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
211007 lcn spt Ava Flintrop.JPG

Ava Flintrop swings through a forehand shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A pair of freshman, Anne Cooper and Ava Flintrap, made up the TCU No. 3 doubles team, but they were defeated by Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause 6-0, 6-0.

211007 lcn spt Bella Holloway (far) and Lauren Krause (Near).JPG

Lauren Krause (near) makes a play at the net while Bella Holloway defends the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Both teams will now prepare for postseason play with TCU beginning their journey Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a matchup against Lakeville South.

LS-H, meanwhile, earned a first round bye in the postseason and will host an opponent to be determined Monday, Oct. 11.

