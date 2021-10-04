Monday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team hosted Tri-City United in the final regular season dual of the 2021 season. The Giants were able to earn the 6-1 victory over the Titans by taking all three dual matches and three out of four singles matches.
In the singles No. 1 match, LS-H's Chloe Brandt earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Monserrat Ruiz although the score isn't fully indicative of the battle. Many games went to deuces, but it was Brandt who was able to put them away and earn the victory each time.
Singles No. 2 saw TCU's Morgan Mueller overcome a first set loss to Morgan Jones, and battle back for the 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory. As the lone match of the day to go to a third set, everyone in attendance gathered to watch the dual with cheers coming from teammates and parents after each point.
In singles No. 3, the Giant's Darbi Dunning battled with Savannah Squires and was able to earn a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
Singles No. 4 featured LS-H's Gracie Buesgens and TCU's Alexis Hoefs, who was making one of her first appearances in singles, and it was Buesgens who came away with the 6-1, 6-1 victory.
In doubles, the experienced pairings of LS-H were able to handle the Titans who were experimenting with several new combinations with several players being currently unavailable.
Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo earned the 6-2, 6-2 win over the duo of Mackenzie Holmbo and Emma Treanor.
In doubles No. 2, the Giant's Ella Nesbit and Koreyann Straub, handed Kendra Blaschko and Kacie Traxler a 6-1, 6-1 defeat.
A pair of freshman, Anne Cooper and Ava Flintrap, made up the TCU No. 3 doubles team, but they were defeated by Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause 6-0, 6-0.
Both teams will now prepare for postseason play with TCU beginning their journey Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a matchup against Lakeville South.
LS-H, meanwhile, earned a first round bye in the postseason and will host an opponent to be determined Monday, Oct. 11.