First-year sophomore goalie Mitch Kotek earned the first shutout of his career as the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team blanked host Worthington 3-0 in a make-up game on Monday.
The Bulldogs out shot the Trojans 41-15. Kotek, who has a 6-4 record with a 3.20 goals against average, stopped all 15 shots on goal. Worthington goalie Preston Thavixay made 38 saves.
Senior right wing Shawn Lehtinen led the Bulldogs' offensive attack with a goal and an assist. He leads the team in scoring this season with 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points.
After a scoreless first period in which the Bulldogs out shot the Trojans 13-2, Minnesota River took a 2-0 lead in the second period and out shot Worthington 16-6.
Left wing Charlie Weick scored on the power play, assisted by center Brady Sowder and Lehtinen at 10:51 of the second period. Weick ranks second on the Bulldogs with 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points.
Wing Reese Weydert made it 2-0 at 12:22, assisted by center Brock Olson and defenseman Matt Fink. It was Weydert's second goal of the season.
Lehtinen finished off the scoring at 14:22 of the third period on a goal assisted by Sowder, who ranks third on the team with nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.
The Bulldogs also beat the Trojans 4-3 on Dec. 14 to complete a season sweep.
The Bulldogs travel to Southwest Christian/Richfield (9-8-2) at 8 p.m. Friday at Chaska Community Center, host Marshall in a rematch at 3 p.m. Saturday at Le Sueur Community Center and host Waseca in another rematch at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Team W L T PTS Overall
Marshall 11 2 0 22 14-7-0
New Ulm 10 1 0 20 12-6-1
Minnesota River 9 4 0 16 11-9-0
Luverne 7 3 0 14 12-6-0
Waseca 6 4 0 12 12-5-0
Windom 5 6 0 10 5-10-1
Worthington 3 10 0 6 3-15-0
Fairmont 1 11 0 2 3-16-0
Redwood Valley 1 12 0 2 2-15-0