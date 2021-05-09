The Tri-City United baseball team captured the lead in the early game over Belle Plaine on Thursday, but the Titans’ advantage slipped away in the last half. The Tigers ultimately won 10-4.
Brody Rud opened the first inning for the Titans singling. Reece Weydert reached first followed by a single by Kayden Factor, loading up the bases for Colin Barnett. Barnett reached on a fielder’s choice and gave Rud and Weydert the opportunity to advance to home, earning two runs in the first.
Belle Plaine went scoreless in the first inning, but tied up the game in the second inning, collecting two runs of their own. The Tigers then took the lead in the top of the third, scoring one run to take a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the third, the Titans reclaimed the lead. Caden O’Malley walked and stole second base. Rud followed with a walk to first and Weydert reached on an error to score O’Malley. Factor stepped up to the plate and singled, knocking in Rud and giving the Titans a 4-3 lead.
But the Titans lead was cut short. In the fifth inning, the Tigers leaped ahead of TCU with a six-run inning on five hits, two walks and two hits by pitch. After another run in the seventh, the Tigers collected a 10-4 win.
Top scorers for the Titans were Brody Rud with two runs and Caden O’Malley and Reece Weydert with one each. On pitching, Colin Barnett threw for 4.1 innings including three strikeouts and 12 first pitch strikes. Carter O’Malley pitched the final 2.2 innings and threw five first pitch strikes and one strikeout.