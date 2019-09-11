Tuesday night’s volleyball game was a disappointment for the Tri-City United Titans.
The home match on Sept. 10 was the Titans chance for a rematch against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, who swept TCU in the previous week’s volleyball invitational. TCU was unable to overcome the opposition and fell 3-0 against WEM.
“This was a tough loss,” said TCU volleyball coach Renae Chappuis. “We did not play as a team today. We will refocus and get ready for Thursday.”
WEM did not hold back during Tuesday’s match. The team scored a decisive victory 25-8 on TCU in their first set.
The second set proved even worse for the Titans. WEM put away TCU 25-5.
The Titans were able to step up their game in the third set, but it was just too late for the team to begin improving their performance. TCU was once again overcome by WEM 25-15.
Tri-City United’s next match is at home at 7 p.m. Thursday against Sibley East.