Facing a pair of tough teams last week, Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team lost to Minnesota River Conference champion Belle Plaine 69-34 on Tuesday at Le Sueur and at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 53-42 on Friday.
Against Belle Plaine, Olivia Fritz led the Giants with 10 points, plus she had two rebounds. Zoe Thomson collected eight points and a team-high five rebounds and two blocked shots. Makenna Borchardt had six points, two rebounds and one assist.
Halle Bemmels finished with four points, three rebounds and team highs of four assists and two steals. Sam Wilbright had four points, one rebound, two assists and two steals. Rhyann Fritz notched two points and three rebounds. Madison Wilbright grabbed one rebound.
Against Lester Prairie, the Fritz sisters both scored in double digits. Olivia led with 15 points and had three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Rhyan had 10 points, two rebounds and one steal.
Thomson collected eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sam Wilbright had six points, five rebounds and three assists. Bemmels finished with five rebounds, three assists and one block. Borchardt had three points and six rebounds. Sara Milam pulled down three rebounds.
Belle Plaine wins the MRC with an 10-1 overall and 9-1 conference record.
Lester Prairie has a 11-5 overall record and 10-3 in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Conference.
The Giants are 3-10 overall and 2-10 conference.
The Section 2AA tournament is scheduled to begin for the Giants on March 17 at the high seeds.