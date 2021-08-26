COACHES
Head Coach: Casey Fails, 1st year.
Assistant Coach: Shannon Froehlich, 3rd year.
KEY PLAYERS
Boys: Dylan Novak, Riley Thelemann, Jacob Eibs, Cayden Luna, Grant Adams, Josiah Juarez and Owen Greisen. Girls: Hailey Juarez, Cooper Vanden Einde, Kenzie Kabes and Brandy Wolf.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Josiah Juarez and Owen Greisen.
MOVED ON
Boys: Sam Menne. Girls: Abby Strom, Jocelyn Machtemes, Olivia Fritz, Arlett Rios, Taylor Hartmann and Alivia Adams.
2020 RECAP
Boys Section Finish: 16/19. Girls Section Finish: 6/18.
2021 EXPECTATIONS
We return most of our boys team from last year. We are hoping to continue to develop our younger runners and to see them continue to lower their times as the season progresses.
Our girls team lost a strong group of senior leaders. We do return four varsity runners though. My goals for them are similar to the boys as I am looking for them to improve their times and will need them to step up and be leaders this year for our younger runners.
COACHES COMMENTS
I’m excited to be taking over the cross country program here at LSH. As of right now this season is looking to be more normal than last year so the runners will have some adjustments to make, as it is likely that we will be able to run in some larger meets with more runners. My primary goal for the year is to continue to work on improving our runners’ race times throughout the season. I am looking forward to taking over the LSH cross country program.
BY THE NUMBERS
28 — Runners (17 boys and 11 girls)
11 — Returning letter winners (7 boys and 4 girls)
4 — Seniors (2 boys and 2 girls)