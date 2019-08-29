Since 2008, Cleveland’s first volleyball match of the season has been against New Ulm Cathedral.
NUC was a match ahead in the series going into this season’s opener on Tuesday, but with a 3-0 triumph, the host Clippers evened their record against the Greyhounds and avenged an ugly five-set loss they suffered a year ago.
“We weren’t letting that happen again,” said senior hitter McKenna Robb, who led the Clippers with 16 kills. “It’s nice to get them, especially in three.”
While senior Mazie Anderson lettered last year and made the starting lineup this year, the match was the varsity debut for freshman starter Emma Sweere and her middle hitting classmate Harley Conner off the bench.
“They really stepped up,” Robb said. “When I was in ninth grade, I was so nervous. I know how they feel, but they really did a good job Like Emma…she has such a big, big role on our team. She’s always hustling, always talking, so we love having her. Harley also did an amazing job. She got the last kill of the match, so a shout out to them.”
Cathedral doesn’t have a lot of height, especially relative to Cleveland, but their players make up for it in hustle, said Clipper head coach Bree Meyer.
“They’re always scrappy, always tough.”
Robb, who led the Clippers to five-set wins over Cathedral in 2016 and again a year later, scored the first point of game one, but the Greyhounds, going on the attack and taking advantage of Clipper errors, went up 16-8 before batting a serve out of bounds.
“The girls had the jitters,” Meyer said.
But from there, Robb smashed down five kills, and Emily Kern came up with a pair of service aces to pull the Clippers within two, 17-15. Later, with a Robb service ace, the Clippers led 19-18.
“This team…nothing will get us down,” Robb said. “We worked so hard this summer. Volleyball is such a mental game, it’s like 80 percent mental, so I told them ‘don’t think; just go.’”
With Sweere serving, Clippers scored the game’s last six points. It ended 25-19 on a Kern ace block.
“For her first game, Emma making all of her serves, that’s huge,” said Meyer. “Sometimes they buckle under that pressure, but she didn’t.”
Carrying over the momentum, the Clippers went up 5-2 in game two before Cathedral’s starting middle hitter injured her knee and had to be wheeled out of the gym.
But the Greyhounds never rolled over. Cleveland had a couple of mini-meltdowns, where they let serves go by and were down 19-18, but Lexi Hollerich dished up three service aces after that as the Clippers scored the next six points. The game ended 25-22 on a Robb ace tip.
Cleveland pulled ahead at the 8-point mark in game three. The Greyhounds hung around, but the Clippers won 25-22 after Conner, at the net, slapped the ball across her body for a winner.
Besides her effort toward 1000 career kills, Robb also had eight digs and two ace serves. She didn’t use her jump serve a lot last year, especially at the beginning of the season, but it was a certified weapon against Cathedral.
“I want to play college volleyball next year, and I think if I really master it, that will set me ahead.”
Kern, a 6-0 hitter who Meyer wants to have play more back row this year, had nine digs along six kills and was 18 for 18 at the service line with three aces. Hollerich had seven digs and was 15 for 17 serving with seven aces. She also had eight digs. Sweere had eight digs and safely landed all 11 of her service attempts with two of them aces. Taylin Gosch had 23 set assists.
Mya Krenik, off the bench and recovering from an injury, was 6-6 in serving with one ace. Senior Mollee Grams off the bench made some timely saves. Sophomore Jordyn Klingel also got into the rotation.
Meyer said blocks and covering hitters are areas to improve for the Clippers.
Cleveland travels to Mountain Lake Tuesday, Sept. 3.