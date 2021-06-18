In their first time playing pitch baseball, it’s a learning experience for first and second graders in the coach-pitch Mites Baseball offered by Tri-City United Community Education.
Twenty-two players a few miles down the road from Le Center, split up into Black and Blue teams, are practicing and playing Titan Summer Ball at St. Henry Field, located in the middle of farm county along Le Sueur County Highway 112 near the intersection of Highway 22 and across the street from St. Henry Catholic Church.
“They’re like a sponge,” Blue team coach Sam Ranta said. “They’re learning how to stand and listen. They want to do good and do good for the coaches and their friends. They want to do it correctly and get that hit or be an exciting player. All of us coaches are parents. We’re all volunteer coaches doing the best we can to teach them the basics and good sportsmanship and not get angry at themselves when they strike out or what not. It’s kind of hard having all 22 on the same field.”
While they have experience playing two years in T-ball as pre-kindergartners and kindergartners, many of them missed a chance of getting experience to pitch baseball last season because it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus.
But they’re getting plenty of chances to play and learn the game from volunteer coaches/parents this summer with the opening of the state to youth activities especially those outdoors. However unlike other years where helmets were supplied and shared, each must have his own helmet. Masks also are not longer required for players or spectators with the rules lifted by the governor.
That’s just fine as long as they get to play. Practices are being held Mondays and Tuesdays, May 3 to June 1 to July 8 with games Mondays, June 7 to July 17 ending with a Jamboree in Faribault.
While the players had experience hitting off a tee, many are their first season facing pitches, so there are lots of swings and misses in practices. But they get as many swings as they need. There are not strikeouts, and if they can’t hit a pitch, they can go back to hitting off a tee.
“We teach them how to hit a baseball fast pitched at them,” Black team coach Corey Nusbaum said. “Games aren’t to serious, so everybody gets to hit and learn how to play the game. We try to get them to learn the game. It’s challenging with this age group, but it it’s good to get to know a lot of the kids. We had a really good turnout this year.”
Wendy Claffey also is a volunteer coach for the Black team.
Blue team coach Jake Sychs said they teach the basics of baseball, running the bases, hitting a ball, catching a ball and positioning where to be on the field.
They use special soft core leather baseballs, so they don’t get hurt. Go up to a hard ball in third grade.
Games are played against team from area cities including Montgomery, Lonsdale, New Prague, New Market, Veseli and Faribault.