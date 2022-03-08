Four seventh grade boys entered the state wrestling Friday and Saturday, but only one of them — Dalton Wilson of Le Sueur-Henderson — made it to the second day. Not only did Wilson work his way back through the consolation bracket, he earned a victory in his first second-day match to guarantee himself a top-six spot and all-state honors.
"He exceeded our expectations from the coaching staff and me in particular, we just wanted him to go out there and get through six minutes and not only did he do that, he got a medal at state as a seventh grader," said Giants coach Luke Wilson. "We are all proud of him."
Wilson's journey to the podium got off to a rocky start when he faced off with No. 5 ranked wrestler Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford to open the tournament. Despite a struggle to score on offense, Wilson succeeded in getting out of a pair of near falls in the match and earning a last second reversal in the second round. Ultimately, though, Novitzki earned the 12-3 major decision putting Wilson into the consolation bracket.
With the largest of uphill battles ahead, Wilson faced Medford's Luis Lopez. Unlike the first match, Wilson took control when he earned the first takedown with 27 seconds remaining in the first round. The second round was scoreless as Dalton managed to maintain position over Lopez, who started down and stayed there the entire two minutes.
In the third round with a 2-0 lead, Wilson started down and completed a reversal to putt Lopez deep in a 4-0 hole. Lopez managed to escape but Wilson was able to take him down once more and despite being penalized a point, win a 6-2 decision to advance to Saturday.
In one of the first matches Saturday morning, Wilson took to the mat and across from him stood the No. 2 ranked wrestler, Javier Berg of Chatfield. Wilson didn't bow to the pressure and with a spot in the top 6 on the line, he struck first in the match with a takedown with just under a minute remaining in the first round and was able to keep Berg locked down the remainder of the round.
After starting the second round down, Wilson once again completed a reversal to stun Berg who found himself on the bottom for another minute and 20 seconds. With 22 seconds to go, Berg was able to escape and had to go on the offensive, but Wilson was able to counter the attack and earned a literal last-second takedown to end the second round.
The third round began neutral and Berg was desperate to find a gap in Wilson's defense. Once again, Wilson was able to turn a missed attack into a takedown of his own. All Berg would be able to do was reverse the takedown in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough and as Wilson earned the 8-3 decision and a place on the podium.
"The experience was awesome, just the fact I was the only seventh grader in the [second day of the] tournament this year was amazing," Dalton Wilson said.
Wilson's next opponent was Braxton Lange of Caledonia/Houston and after two rounds, Lange held a 2-0 advantage. The two wrestlers played cat and mouse early in the third round but with just under a minute to go, Wilson got a hold of Lange and tied the match with a critical takedown. Lange wasn't held long though and he earned the escape quickly which once again forced Wilson to be aggressive.
With close to 10 seconds remaining, Dalton lunged but Lange was able to counter the move and slammed him to the mat hard on his left shoulder. Lange was awarded a two-point nearfall and won the match but it became clear Wilson was hurt in the fall. After spending a few minutes with the on-site trainers, he was cleared but the shoulder injury unfortunately lingered into his final match.
In the fifth-place match, Wilson faced No. 6 ranked Tucker Simmons of Royalton/Upsala and despite being clearly hampered by the injury and battling through the pain, he almost got a hold of Simmons early. In the second round, though, Simmons was able to get pressure on that arm and forced the fall, ending Wilson's run with the sixth place spot in hand.
"He knew going out there he was the youngest guy and smallest guy compared to the competition, but he battled all weekend," noted coach Wilson.
Dalton Wilson's seventh grade season closes with a 29-13 record and a bright future as a defending all-state wrestler.
106A
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Novitzki (Holdingford) 37-4 won by major decision over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 29-13 (MD 12-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 29-13 won by decision over Luis Lopez (Medford) 29-16 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 29-13 won by decision over Javier Berg (Chatfield) 30-10 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Semi - Braxton Lange (Caledonia-Houston) 33-17 won by decision over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 29-13 (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match - Tucker Simmons (Royalton/Upsala) 42-13 won by fall over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 29-13 (Fall 3:05)