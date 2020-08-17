The Le Center Braves over-35 baseball team finished 0-2 in the opening weekend of the Minnesota Senior Mens Amateur Baseball Association State Tournament.
Lion’s Tap 7, Braves 2
In opening round pool play of Class B played in Urbank on Saturday, the Braves had a tight contest get away in the top of the seventh inning. With Eden Prairie leading leading 3-1, Lion’s Tap scored four times to break the game open. Mike Blaschko took the complete-game loss.
The Braves scored first in their second, when with one out Scott Schaffler doubled and scored on a Mike Blaschko single.
Trailing 7-1, the locals did score in the bottom of the seventh on successive singles by Chad Blaschko, Brad O’Keefe and Chad Anderson.
Goldtimers 14, Braves 4
In second round pool play of Class B Sunday, the locals took on the Urbank Goldtimers. What started out as a close game got away from them. The Braves were leading 4-2. The pivotal point came with two out in the fourth inning and the bases empty, the Goldtimers scored seven unearned runs. They used their four singles to take advantage of 3 errors, a walk and a hit by pitch to score seven times.
Marcus Collins started on the hill with relief from Mike Krenik and Landon Little.
All four of the Brave’s runs came in the fourth inning when Scott Schaffler, Mike Blaschko and Tom Heilman all singled to load the bases. Collins singled home two runs. Chris Engel reached on a fielder’s choice forcing Heilman. A Krenik single scored Collins and a Chad Blaschko single scored Engel.
This Weekend: Third round pool play of Class B will take place on Saturday. Time and location yet to be determined. And then cross pool play will take place on Sunday with sights and times TBD. Check www.MSMABA.com for the updated details.