After a season of uncertainty, as well as the graduation of a large core of players, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team know there will be many challenges for the 2021-22 season. Despite that, the team captains, Rhyan Fritz and Sam Wilbright, are enthusiastic about the attitude and potential of the team.
"We have kind of a younger group, but we have played together since fifth grade," said Fritz. "Obviously it’s a new team and new year, but I think we are pretty comfortable and settling in fine."
"I'm excited with all the new players coming in," added Wilbright. "It's exciting to see how we all work together."
A key for the team this season is very much controlling the things that they have an impact on such as effort and enjoyment as the team develops a rapport.
"A big strength for us this season will be making sure we give it our best every night and have as much fun as possible doing it," said Wilbright.
"Our team chemistry is really good as we are getting along well and having a lot of fun," added Fritz. "We had our first scrimmage on Saturday and that was a lot of fun."
So as tip-off approaches, the enthusiasm for the game only continues to grow, especially with the feeling that this season will be less unusual than last year.
"We are back to a normal year," said Fritz. "It's exciting to get to play basketball regularly again."
"I just want for everyone to have fun and enjoy the season," added Wilbright.
The Giants tip-off the season Tuesday, Nov. 30 when they travel to Medford.