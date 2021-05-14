The Tri-City United softball team topped St. Clair on Thursday with a five-inning run. Both teams were tied 7-7, but the Titans came out on top 9-7.
Brooke Blaschklo opened the first inning with a single and stole second. Ellaina Novak advanced her to third with a walk and Blaschko scored on a fielder’s choice. Titans were up one, but St. Clair tied the game at the bottom of the second on an error and a single. St. Clair then took a 2-1 lead in the second on two errors.
But the Titans struck back with a five-run inning in the third. Blaschko singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball. Molly Closser walked to first and Novak knocked in both batters with a double. Lexi Factor ran for Novak and stole third and advanced to home after Anastasia Rynda was hit by pitch. Rynda scored on an error by the second baseman. Rachel Rynda followed with a single and scored on an error by the third baseman.
Now up 6-3, the Titans scored an additional run in the fourth. Blaschko hit a fly ball and reached second on an error. She stole third and then scored on a passed ball.
The game went smoothly for the Titans until St. Clair tied up the game in the bottom of the fifth. On two singles, two errors and a walk, St. Clair racked up five runs before striking out.
But the Titans took back the lead in the sixth. TCU loaded up the bases as Blaschko, Closser and Novak all walked. Anastasia Rynda grounded into a fielder’s choice, giving Blaschko the opportunity to reach home. Closser scored next on a fly out by Savannah Squires.
Blaschko was the team’s top scorer collecting four runs over four times at bat. Closser contributed two runs over three times at bat. Anastasia Rynda produced one run and two RBIs, Rachel Rynda and Lexi Factor each contributed one run and Novak collected two RBIs.
Novak pitched for all seven innings and threw eight strikeouts and 82 strikes over 109 pitches.