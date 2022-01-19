The Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team split a pair of games this last week to push its record to 5-7 (2-1 MRC) on the season. Saturday, the Giants traveled to New Ulm to face off with a high-powered New Ulm team, dropping the game 95-38 before making the short trip to Cleveland Monday night and defeating the Clippers 72-52.
New Ulm - 95, Le Sueur-Henderson - 38
Saturday's game with the Eagles began with the Giants matching shots early before a monster 18-0 run from New Ulm put them behind the eight ball.
"We ran into a really good team who was very hot from the field," said LS-H head coach Ryan Graff. "New Ulm was the best defensive team we have faced this season and they were able to put pressure on us full court after made shots."
The New Ulm defense forced the Giants into 27 turnovers that resulted in 41 points which put a comeback out of reach.
"We are coming up on a stretch in our schedule where most of the teams will be very competitive with us," noted Graff. "We need to acknowledge that those [runs] will happen and not get frustrated by that, but respond in a positive way and not let a 6 point run turn into 12-15 points."
Gage Bishop and Dylan Kahlow led the team in scoring with 12 and 10 points respectively with Bishop leading the team in rebounds with five.
Le Sueur-Henderson - 72, Cleveland - 52
Monday night, the Giants returned to the win column defeating the Cleveland Clippers despite an uneven performance.
Cleveland matched shots with LS-H early before the Giants opened things up with a 16-4 run. LS-H wasn't able to extend its lead before the half though, taking a 35-21 lead into the locker room.
The Giants opened the second half by pushing their lead up to 20 points but the Clippers continued to battle, cutting the lead down to 12. LS-H was able to ultimately hold them off however and ultimately earn the 72-52 win.
"We finally had a very good night from the FT line going 20-26," said Graff. "We have struggled in this area and I'm not sure why and I'm hoping this is a sign of things to come."
Kahlow and Bishop led the Giants in scoring with 16 points each while Nathan Gregersen added 15 points.
LS-H now enters the crux of its conference scheduled with five straight MRC games beginning with a road game against Norwood Young America Thursday, Jan. 20 with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.