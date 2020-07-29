Mitch Casperson pitched a complete-game, two-hitter as the Le Sueur-Henderson U19 baseball team shut out Northfield 2-0 on Wednesday at Bruce Frank Field.
Casperson walked two and struck out seven as the Giants evened their record at 9-9.
The Giants scored single runs in each of the first four innings.
In the first, Casperson led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Tristan O'Brien grounded out to second to advance Casperson to third, and he scored on an RBI single to center by Tommy Gupton.
A lead-off walk to Jordan Kahlow also led to a run in the second inning. Pinch runner Ethan Hathaway advanced to second on a wild pitch. Charlie Weick singled to left to put runners on first and third, and --- Aiden Gulbranson drove in Hathaway on a fielder's choice.
In the third, Gupton led off with a double, advanced to third on a ground out by Tyler Pengilly and scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Casperson led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Berndt.
Gupton finished 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Casperson went 1 for 2 with a triple,two walks and a run.
Pengilly and Burke Nesbit batted 1 for 3. Weick went 1 for 2 with a walk.