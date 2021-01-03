Although the Gustavus Adolphus College football season has been moved from the fall to the spring, freshman wide receiver Ethan Volk of St. Peter is still grateful just to play.
"It’s definitely a change, but I would be happy with any season we can get," said Volk, who is 5-feet-9 inches tall and 155 pounds.
Practices and training have changed.
"We had to practice in pods of 11 players," Volk said. "We also plan to play this spring instead of last fall. Some of the precautions are wearing masks during practice and doing daily screening before practice.
"For a while we had practices a couple days a week followed by weight training. We did that at Gustavus. Right now I’m not sure what our future plans are other than weekly virtual meetings."
Volk is glad that he chose Gustavus.
"I chose Gustavus because of the way the coaches and players welcomed me on my visit," Volk said. "The education is also very good at Gustavus, and that is important to me as well."
Volk is majoring in management, but he said, "I’m not sure what my future career plans are."
Volk said his goals in football are to "be the best player I can be for myself and the team. Also to win a MIAC championship."
Asked about his highlights so far, Volk said, "I haven’t been a part of this team long, but so far it’s been fun just to get to know the guys and hang out."
Compare high school to college sports and how much he has improved, Volk said, "In the short time I have been out of high school, I think I have improved. My IQ of the game has gotten much better along with many other things."
Volk, who starred in football, basketball and baseball at St. Peter, credits his success in sports to "my parents (Tom and Stephanie Roessler, Mike Volk) and coaches for a lot of it. But also my friends and teammates growing up because they helped me love playing sports and pushed me to improve."