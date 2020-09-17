Tri-City United girls and boys cross country teams put on a good show in a triangular in front of their home fans Thursday starting and ending on the high school track and field in between on the football practice field.
TCU girls placed second to Belle Plaine, which took the top five places, led by Savanna DeYoung in 20:45.7 out of 19 runners. Team scores showed: 1. Belle Plaine 15, 2. TCU 55 and 3. Sibley East 69.
As usual, Yasmine Ruiz and Sophia Smith led the Titans. Ruize placed eighth in 22:52.0 and Smith ninth in 22:59.3.
The next Titan duo also finished together: Trinity Turek 11th in 24:18.4 and Madie Ruger 12th in 24:31.0.
Also finishing back to back were Makalya Erickson 15th in 25:35.7 and Rhia Krautkramer 16th in 26:10.2.
Olivia Burns placed 18th in 26:34.3
Belle Plaine also won the boys' team title in a close race with Sibley East. The Tigers scored 30 points, followed by Sibley East 31 and TCU 78.
Belle Plaine's Emmett Gerres ran away with first place in 17:00.8. Teammate Adam Stiemeke took second in 18:09.9
Connor Antony paced the Titans in seventh place out of 21 runners in 19:18.2.
He was followed by teammates Austin Rutt in 10th (19:40.0), Michael Pichotta 13th (19:49.1), Ayden Balma 15th (20:18.2), Thomas Bulger (20:18.3), Eli Viscocil in 17th (20:33.3) and Aidan McNamma in 19th (20:43.7).
The Titans next travel to the Ney Center in Henderson for a dual meet with Le Sueur-Henderson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.