Host Randolph posted an 81-48 running clock triumph on Thursday against the Cleveland Clippers in non-conference boys basketball action. Also in a non-conference game two days later, the Clippers lost to host Mayer Lutheran 61-49
Randolph let the Cleveland boys score easy inside buckets early, one by Ben Holden and three off the hands of Eric Rohlfing, but took advantage of their height and speed to launch to a 16-8 start
Luke Mueller lopped in a three, and Rohlfing drove inside again, but the Rockets dropped a pair of threes to go up 27-15 before Cleveland head coach Dan Fredrickson, in attempt to maintain some kind of control, called his fifth and last time out.
“They were just outworking us on the weak side, so when they would shoot up a shot, they were beating us to the inside position every time,” Fredrickson said. “With their length, 6-3, 6-4, if you put them in position with our guy that’s 5-9 or 5-10, they’re going to win those tips and putbacks all night. We had to make them early try to earn everything they were getting, but we let them, by getting that inside position, along with their size, to really dictate the tempo of the game.”
Fredrickson said he also called the time outs to keep the Rockets grounded.
“This is a team that comes out and likes to boat race. It is a half-court trap, a full-court trap. It’s extended pressure. They want to play the game like this, but for me it was ‘Let’s slow down these runs. Let’s play a little more methodical. Let’s keep busting the game as long as we could and keep the game tight and get to the half and see where we were.’”
Later in the half, the Clippers turned the ball over four times in a row, and the Rockets went on a 9-point run that finally ended when Rohlfing hit a free shot. With threes by Carter Dylla and Levi Baker and jump shot baskets by Holden and Isaac Mueller, the Clippers weren’t totally out of the game at the break but were still down 52-31.
Holden managed a three and a trio of baskets from the floor in the second half, but not much more happed with the Clipper offense, and the Rockets cruised on to the victory.
Holden led the Clipper effort with 15 points, one more than Rohlfing.
“The two leading scorers on our team are Ben and Eric, but there are mismatches even in a game like tonight,” Fredrickson said. “So we need to understand and offensively work together as a team out there to make sure Ben and Eric get touches where they can be effective against a team like this. When you go and play in a big-time game on the road, your big-time players better get touches, and we weren’t doing that consistently.”
Isaac Mueller scored six points while brother Luke and Baker each added five. The Clippers had 12 points from behind the arc compared to 36 points by the Rockets. The Clippers were six of nine from the foul line while the Rockets were 11 of 21.
Up 31-24 at the break, the Clippers played well at Mayer Lutheran, but the Knights scored 16 point early in the second half. The Clippers hung tight down the stretch, but with the final not as close as the score would indicate, the Knights survived for a victory.
Rohlfing scored 23 points in the effort while Holden scored 15.
The Clippers host Glenville-Emmons, a team that’s been on a bit of a roll, on Tuesday.
Randolph 52 29 81
Cleveland 31 17 48
Cleveland 48 (Ben Holden 15, Levi Baker 5, Isaac Mueller 6, Luke Mueller 5, Eric Rohlfing 14, Carter Dylla 3)
Rebounds 27 (Holden 8, Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 5, Baker 5, Luke Mueller 2, Jackson Meyer 2, Cameron Seely 1)
Assists 17 (Isaac Mueller 6, Rohlfing 2, Baker 3, Luke Mueller 1, Holden 5)
Steals 3 (Isaac Mueller 2, Luke Mueller 1)
Blocks 5 (Rohlfing 2, Holden 3)
Turnovers 15
2FG 15-30 (50%)
3FG 4-16 (25%) (Baker 1, Luke Mueller 1, Holden 1, Dylla 1)
FT 6-9 (67%)