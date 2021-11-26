Head coach: Don Marcussen, 2nd year at TCU, 33rd year overall.
Assistant coaches: Lora Angileno (B-Squad, 11th yr), John Schmeising (C-Squad, 26th yr)
Roster
Kaitlyn Lang. 12th. G
Laney Dahlke. 12th. C
Molly Closser. 12th. G
Trinity Turek. 12th. F
Char. Houn. 12th. G
Kaia Krocak. 11th. C
Jacy Saemrow. 11th. C
Maddy Ruger 11th G
Sami Tiede. 11th G
Keirra Meyer. 11th F
Sophie Smith. 10th G
Gaby Dahlke. 10th F
Caroliina Figuera 10th. G
Emma Skluzacek. 9th. G
Anne Cooper. 9th. F
Ava Flintrop. 9th. C
Alexis Marcussen. 9th. G
Sophie Whipps. 9th. G
Audrey Vosejpka. 9th. G
Grace Hennen. 9th. G
Key Players
Kaitlyn Lang. Point guard. Third year at varsity level. Quick, needs to be floor leader.
Laney Dahlke. Forward. Plays strong inside, needs to play bigger than her height.
Kaia Krocak. Center. Good touch around basket, needs to play strong and dominant the paint.
Sami Tiede. Guard. Needs to pick up scoring from the outside that we graduated last year.
Keep Your Eye On
Molly Closser. Guard, will be counted on to defend players best offensive threat.
Gaby Dahlke. Forward, needs to give some good minutes off the bench.
Alexis Marcussen and Audrey Vosejpka. both 9th gr. but might be able to get into the game off the bench to provide some speed.
2020-21 Recap
Record. 4-9. Didn’t finish the regular-season schedule due to COVID spike in school. Beat in the first round subsections by Belle Plaine.
2021-22 Season Outlook
[We] need to compete each night with whoever we are playing. [I] would like to finish in the top four of the conference and maybe top four in subsection to host a playoff game.
Competition
I would say Mayer Lutheran is favored in MRC and GSL or LCWM will be favored in our section.
BY THE NUMBERS
We will be young. Most of our bench is either coming off of the C-Squad or B-Squad last year and will have to figure out how to play at the varsity level. We also have to stay/get healthy the whole season.