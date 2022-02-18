I’m blessed to have a good fishing friend.
I’m even more blessed to have a friend who has a permanent fish house.
A fish house is especially nice when it’s below zero with an even colder wind chill which makes it unbearable to fish outside.
With temperatures blow zero and 20-plus below wind chill nearly every day in January, it was even more challenging.
In addition, when it’s below freezing and you’re fishing outside, holes ice over and you have to scoop out the slush.
But my good friend, retired Cleveland High School athletic director and social studies teacher Glen O’Connor, has given me access to his permanent fish house for years, moving it around to area lakes including West Jefferson, German and Washington.
O’Connor, who lives on Scotch Lake just outside of Cleveland, also lets me accompany him in his portable house when where we can move around easier to find the hot spots.
This year O’Connor’s permanent remodeled fish house has been on West Jefferson, just out from the public access where a group of houses have gathered.
Sometimes, O’Connor moves his house around to the different lakes.
But this year since setting it up in early January, it has remained on Jefferson.
O’Connor and I went out fishing four times in his house in January.
On Jan. 12, we caught about a half dozen small perch, sunfish and crappies and we lost a few reeling them in fishing from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
We mostly used small ice jigs tipped with wax worms for bait. Red Euro larvae also known as spikes also worked well. I also caught a perch on a crappie minnow, but nothing else.
The key was having a fish rod with soft tip or a spring bobber to detect the light bites.
Oftentimes I saw fish on the flasher/depth finder moving toward my bait, and I didn’t notice or feel a bite. But when I lifted up the rod, a fish was on. So I learned whenever I see fish close to my bait to lift up the rod to check if something is biting.
I used a rod with a soft tip, but Glen has a spring bobber so he could see the light bites better, and he caught more fish than me.
We headed back on Jefferson on the morning on Jan. 18 and fished from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Fish were biting early but shut off the last hour, so we only stayed for two hours. We caught only a few keepers (crappies and sunnies) but enough for a meal.
We went back the next day, Jan. 19, and figured they would bite better in the late afternoon and early evening from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. We had more success catching fish, but they again shut off in the last hour after dark.
In our fourth time out on Jan. 25, a third person person joined us, Jim Cink who lives on next door Middle Jefferson. It was 20 degrees above zero, but the wind made it feel like 20 below, so it was nice to be inside a heated and insulated wooden house.
I have a uninsulated canvas portable house that is a good wind break, but it’s not as warm as a permanent house. It also takes a while to set it up in the cold.
We caught lot of small ones. Sunfish, crappies and a few perch were biting readily on wax worms. I learned better to detect bites and in most cases I could feel the bites and see the rod tip bend.
We could have kept a few fish, but we released them all, hoping for bigger ones the next time.