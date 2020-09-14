The Tri-City United soccer program saw three tough back-to-back games over the weekend. On Thursday, the boys had a rematch with Jordan and fell 3-0 before taking on Schaefer Academy on Friday and dropping 5-1. The girls also took on Schaefer, but the more experienced team got the best of the Titans and defeated TCU 6-1.
Though the teams experienced another week of losses, they also showed significant improvement. The boys narrowed the gap between TCU and Jordan in their second matchup. They lost the first match 9-2, but this time, the boys put up a solid defense and prevented the Hubmen from scoring through the first hour.
“We were in the game, and feeling very good about our chances to steal a victory,” said TCU Coach Carey Langer. “Jordan scored their first goal with 16 minutes remaining in the game, and followed that up with two more goals after that.”
In ther Friday game against Schaefer Academy, the Titans held their own in the beginning. While Schaefer scored first, Alex Balacazar tied up the score before halftime with a successful goal.
“This really energized the team and had them feeling good
about their chances going into the second half” said Langer.
But Langer said the team was short on energy following their Friday game, which allowed Schaefer to rack up four goals in the second. While the two games weren’t great for the boys offensively, the Titans defense, including goalie Dominick Miland, saved double-digits worth of shots on goal.
The girls also suffered a defeat to Schaefer, but they showed a lot of growth. For the first time this season, the TCU girls earned a goal thanks to freshman Nora Titus.
“She took it in and drilled into the back of the net. It was great to see,” said Langer.
Schaefer had some quick forwards, which piled up points against the Titans, but Langer isn’t too worried about it. The team saw great performances form Titus, Ava Dresow and Kylee Schmitz on offense while goalie Danessa Buckingham racked up saves.
“I know that when you look at a score of 6-1 in soccer you cringe a bit, but I’m telling you, these girls are beginning to get it figured out,” said Langer. “We are starting some Junior High players on this varsity team because they are good enough to compete. In the next couple of years, this program is gonna be rocking and we’ll be the type of teams that other schools will not want to play.”