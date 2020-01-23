Winning a close game on the road, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team held on to defeat Blue Earth Area 52-49 on Tuesday to improve to a 3-10 record.
"We jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but they made a few adjustments and converted on more possessions," LS-H head coach John Garvey said. "It was 26-21 at half. It was a close game the entire second half.
"We had too many turnovers and missed over half of our free throws, but hit the ones that counted at the end of the game. We stopped getting the ball inside and to the rim and settled for more outside shots."
Kyla Samora played well with 19 points on 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed eight rebounds.
Morgan Goettlicher led with 10 rebounds and scored nine points on 3 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Also for the Giants, Karragen Straub scored eight points, Samantha Wilbright and Olivia Fritz netted four points each, Lauren Gregersen and Makenna Borchardt finished with three points apiece, and Zoe Thomson made a basket.
"This team continues to play hard and compete," Garvey said. "Winning a close game on the road is a great example of the strides these girls have made over the past two years."
Blue Earth Area (0-12) had two players in double digits. Kaitlin Johnson led with 15 points and nine rebounds. Kiera Osmundson scored 11 points.
The Giants host Mayer Lutheran at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
LSH 26 26— 52
BEA 21 28 — 49
Minnesota River Conference
Team Conf All
Belle Plaine 7-0 12-1
Mayer Lutheran 6-2 14-2
Jordan 5-2 8-5
Southwest Christian 4-3
NYA Central 3-4 6-9
Tri-City United 3-5 5-10
Sibley East 1-6 4-10
Le Sueur-Henderson 0-7 3-10